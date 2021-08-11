Robin Williams’ Son Writes Emotional Tribute on 7th Anniversary of His Death

✖

It's been seven years since the tragic death of legendary comedian and actor Robin Williams and to mark the sad anniversary, his son Zak has taken to social media to share an emotional tribute. In a touching post to Twitter, Zak Williams wrote about the joy and inspiration his father gave the world and how it continues to carry his legacy.

"Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever," Zak wrote.

Williams died by suicide on August 11, 2014, at the age of 63. Williams had been suffering from Lewy body dementia, though he had been misdiagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. Earlier this year, Zak spoke about his father's frustrations with his condition.

"What I saw was frustration," Zak told The Genius Life. “What he was going through didn't match one to one [with what] many Parkinson's patients experience. So, I think that was hard for him."

"There was a focus issue that frustrated him, there were issues associated with how he felt, and also from a neurological perspective he didn't feel great," he continued, "He was very uncomfortable… Those drugs are no joke. They're also really hard on the mind and the body."

Zak wasn't alone in noting the anniversary of Williams' death. His sister, Zelda Williams, also noted the anniversary of their father's passing by sharing her love for others dealing with losses of their own.

"Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss," Zelda wrote. "New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting. We're not alone. X."

Zak also recently paid tribute to his late father on what would have been the beloved comedian's 70th birthday back in July. At that time, he posted a black and white photo of Williams and wrote "Today would be 70. Missing you especially much today. Love you always evermore."