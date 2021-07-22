Robin Williams' Son Describes Father’s Frustrations With Dementia

Robin Williams’ son Zak talked about his father’s frustrations with dementia today. It would have been the beloved comedian’s 70th birthday today and the younger Williams celebrated his father on social media. Fans might not know that he was misdiagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. But, in reality, he had Lewy body dementia, which wasn’t discovered until after his passing. The Mrs. Doubtfire actor’s health would continue to suffer once the first diagnosis was discovered. Zak talked to The Genius Life about his father and the extreme discomfort he faced. With that kind of dementia, it can be difficult to retain motor function or speech patterns. For someone with that kind of talent, it was probably very hard to adapt to those kinds of changes. He handled it as best as he was capable before his death. Fans still absolutely cherish those performances and flocked to social media to show their appreciation.

Today would be 70. Missing you especially much today. Love you always evermore. pic.twitter.com/Evc7uW48eS — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) July 21, 2021

"What I saw was frustration," Williams began. “What he was going through didn't match one to one [with what] many Parkinson's patients experience. So, I think that was hard for him."

"There was a focus issue that frustrated him, there were issues associated with how he felt and also from a neurological perspective he didn't feel great," he continued, "He was very uncomfortable… Those drugs are no joke. They're also really hard on the mind and the body."

"I couldn't help but feel beyond empathy. I couldn't help but feel frustrated for him,” Williams added. "It can be really isolating even when you're with family and loved ones… It was a… I don't want to say it was a short period. It felt a lot longer than it actually was because it was a period for him of intense searching and frustration,"

