Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Destroys Eric Trump for Sharing Viral Video of Late Comedian

As the calendar crawls to November, the news cycle is dominated by the latest in politics, what with the pending general election and all. Over the course of the weekend, Eric Trump — son of President Donald Trump — shared an years-old clip of a Robin Williams stand-up bit where he pokes fun at former vice president Joe Biden. As it turns out, Williams' daughter Zelda wasn't fine with the Trump family sharing a video of her late father.

"While we're 'reminiscing' (to further you political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad," Zelda tweeted the younger Trump. "I did. Promise you, it's much more 'save.' Gentle reminder that the dead can't vote, but the living can."

While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad. I did. Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage’. Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can ♥️ https://t.co/CXDTovG5yo — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 8, 2020

In the clip, Williams says "We still have great comedy out there, there's always rambling Joe Biden, what the f-ck. Joe says sh-t that even people with Tourette's go, 'No. What is going on?''

The exchange came just days before the anniversary of Robin's death. Zelda took to Twitter Monday afternoon to share a message ahead of a break she plans to take from the social network in advance of the somber day.

"It's hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world's need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss," Zelda tweeted. "As I've said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial - a place, not a person - where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed."

"But sometimes, that leaves me emotionally buried under a pile of other's memories instead of my own. After all, even roses by the truckload still weigh a ton. Tomorrow, it is simply too much," she added. "In my stead, if you find yourself in crisis and seek out this page hoping to be close to him somehow, please, use any of the following resources if you find you need them. Whoever out there needs to hear it, please use this as your signpost in the desert. Reach out. Seek Help. Keep fighting."

