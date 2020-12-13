Ryan Reynolds Addresses If He Stole a Teacher's Car in High School

✖

Ryan Reynolds is known for an array of films, but we love him best as Deadpool. Turns out, the actor was a bit mischievous before his days as a Hollywood A-lister. Back in 2012, Reynolds appeared in an episode of BBC Two's Top Gear and told host Jeremy Clarkson (via Digital Spy), "I was a bit of a pariah at school. I have three older brothers, all of whom were kicked out of this very same school, so from the moment I got there, I was a marked man." He added, "I was kicked out for something I think you'd appreciate. I was kicked out for stealing a car." Recently, a fan took to Twitter to ask if the story was true.

"@VancityReynolds is it true you stole a teacher's car in high school?," @MrMoJoeRising asked. "If you and 8 friends lift a Volkswagen Beatle and move it more than ten feet without permission, turns out you’ve just stolen that car," Reynolds clarified. You can view the tweets below:

If you and 8 friends lift a Volkswagen Beatle and move it more than ten feet without permission, turns out you’ve just stolen that car. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 13, 2020

Reynolds actually explained more of the story during his Top Gear appearance. You can read the full quote here: "I was kicked out for stealing a car. But wait - I didn't actually steal a vehicle," Reynolds clarified. "A teacher that we had, who was just 100% awful, he had this little car. It was one of those little Volkswagens. So my friends and I just played an April Fool's prank on him - we picked it up, we lifted it up and carried it down the block. There was about eight of us... In Canada, if you move it more than 10 feet, it's a felony. I didn't know that. One city block was 100% grand theft!"

It sounds like Reynolds got a raw deal back in the day, but things are looking up for him now. The actor's next project is The Adam Project, a new sci-fi movie is also set to star Mark Ruffalo, Catherine Keener, Walker Scobell, Alex Mallari, Jr., Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana. As for Reynolds' other projects, it was recently announced that Disney is reportedly moving ahead with a Deadpool 3 with new writers, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin.

Reynolds will be seen next in Free Guy, which was just pushed back until next year.