San Diego Comic-Con Fans Ecstatic for Return of World's Biggest Convention

San Diego Comic-Con is back and fans couldn't be happier about it. The convention announced plans to push the boat out on a smaller convention this November. Thanksgiving weekend will now be host to some of the best in entertainment beginning on Friday November 26 and running for two days. Last year, the convention got cancelled by organizers due to problems stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. This year looked to be headed for the same fate, but this latest announcement has people jumping for joy. That timing could be an issue, but it will likely be a huge draw for people as they look forward to traveling again. Some fans aren't so sure about the timing citing Black Friday and the hassle of holiday travel. It will be an interesting situation to monitor.

"While we have been able to pivot from in-person gatherings to limited online events, the loss of revenue has had an acute impact on the organization as it has with many small businesses, necessitating reduced work schedules and reduction in pay for employees, among other issues," Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer explained in a press release. "Hopefully this event will shore up our financial reserves and mark a slow return to larger in-person gatherings in 2022."

