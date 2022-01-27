Shake Shack Debuts New Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Cheese Fries

Shake Shack is well-aware of the timing of the year, what with NFL Playoffs in full swing and all. To celebrate, the fast-food restaurant is doing the closest things to chicken wings it can. Wednesday, the company announced its Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, a crispy chicken breast patty tossed in buffalo sauce. Since they take it an extra step at the Shack, the chicken breast is actually cooked sous vide, according to a statement from the company.

The sammie is then topped tie ranch, pickles, and shredded lettuce sandwiched all between a potato bun. Pricing starts at $7.79 at participating locations.

“To create more depth of flavor, we put a Shack twist on the classic Buffalo sauce you know and love by adding more pronounced vinegary notes and a touch of garlic,” the company says in a blog posting. “We’re also putting an end to the greatest dipping debate of all time–ranch vs. bleu cheese (we are proud members of Team Ranch!). Plus, our ranch is not your average grocery store salad dressing. We’ve spent years perfecting the recipe to complement the custom spice blend in our Buffalo sauce.”

The sando isn’t the only limited-time item Shake Shack is adding, either. The company also announced Buffalo Spiced Cheese Fries, the chain’s iconic crinkle-cut fries topped with cheese sauce and buffalo-style seasoning. For a dairy-free alternative, you can also get just the fries with the seasoning, skipping the cheese sauce entirely.

There are two new desserts heading to the menu too—The Wake & Shake, a milkshake that includes coffee combined with vanilla custard, maple syrup, and orange zest. Then there’s The Chocolate Pie Shake, which uses chocolate custard as a base in includes ganache, and croissant cookie crumbles.

All four new items will be available nationally beginning Friday, January 28th, though users of the chain’s Shack app can get any of them effective immediately.