Shrek's Swamp Available to Rent on AirBNB

Shrek's Swamp is available to rent for two nights in October in Scotland,.

Shrek fans are about to have the opportunity of a lifetime. On Tuesday, Airbnb announced that fans will soon be able to rent the beloved ogre's swamp on the vacation rental site just in time for Halloween. According to Airbnb, for Halloween this year, Donkey is "swamp-sitting" for Shrek and he's "rolling out the welcome mat to host fairytale creatures of all kinds while he's there."

"Shrek's Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests," Donkey said. "You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can't wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves."

Per the listing, Shrek's swamp is located among the hills of the Scottish Highlands and is a "stumpy, secluded haven" that is both fit for an ogre as well as a handful of his biggest fans. Guests staying at the swamp will be able to live their own version of ogre life for two nights at no charge — though guests will have to provide their own travel to the swamp. That's not included. Here is what is included, per the description:

• Relax in the ambiance of "earwax candlelight"

• Kick their feet up with a parfait (everybody likes a parfait!)

• Swap stories around the fire until late in the night

• Enjoy a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning

• And of course, enjoy the ultimate privacy of Shrek's trusted outhouse (you know the one)

For Shrek fans wanting to like their favorite ogre for a little while here's what they need to know. Booking opens October 13th at 6 pm. BST at airbnb.com/shrek. As was noted above, while the stay at the swamp is free, guests will have to provide their own travel to and from Scotland. The stay itself is for up to three guests on October 27 through 29th.

Barbie's Dreamhouse Was Also Recently Listed on Airbnb

Shrek isn't the only beloved character to have his home listed for rent on Airbnb. Ahead of the release of the Barbie movie, the real-life Malibu Dreamhouse that had previously been listed for rent back in 2019 was listed again, but with a Ken-related twist.

"I've decked out the place with a little more…well, me! I'm more than just beach! My cowboy stuff is great. And horses! Guitars, games and more. And of course, rollerblades, because I literally go nowhere without them. Now, guests can live it up Ken-style for a neon night in Barbie Land – six-pack not included," the listing read.

Gwyneth Paltrow Also Listed Her Home on Airbnb

It's not just fictional characters whose abodes have been listed on Airbnb, either. In August, Marvel star Gwyneth Paltrow listed her Montecito guest house on the site for two lucky fans to have the opportunity to stay as well as enjoy dinner with Paltrow herself.

"Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented," the caption to Paltrow's video announcement reads. "@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I'm inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night. While we may begin as strangers, I hope we'll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal. Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you'll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay."

What do you think about Shrek's Swamp being available on Airbnb? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!