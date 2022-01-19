Silk Launching New, Non-Dairy “Plant-Based” Nextmilk

Plant-based food is having a moment. Every day it seems like new plant-based items are rolling out to the market and restaurants are debuting new plant-based menu offerings. But even with the plant-based movement gaining momentum, there are those who still love the taste and texture of traditional dairy and now, Silk is hoping to change that. The plant-based beverage brand is launching new Silk Nextmilk, a brand-new beverage offering that is specially formulated deliver on the key attribute of dairy milk: the taste and the texture.

Available now, Silk Nextmilk can be enjoyed directly from the glass, paired with your favorite cookie, over cereal, or even in y our favorite recipes. It is an excellent source of six key nutrients found in dairy, including calcium, vitamin D, vitamin A, B12, riboflavin and phosphorus and also delivers 4 grams of plant-based protein per serving. It’s lactose-free, Non-GMO Project Verified and has 30 percent fewer calories than dairy milk, all while delivering the taste and texture. According to Silk, Danone North America’s research and innovation team carefully deconstructed the classic dairy drinking experience and reconstructed it with plants that mirrored the components of dairy’s flavor curve allowing for a product that offers consumers the best of plant-based ingredients while giving them the dairy experience they crave.

“Some consumers remain skeptical about plant-based food and beverages due to taste and texture, but Silk Nextmilk is on a mission to change that,” John Starkey, president of plant-based food and beverages at Danone North America said in a statement. “We deconstructed dairy to create this revolutionary product that delivers the taste and texture we think dairy drinkers will love. Thanks to Silk Nextmilk—a true category gamechanger—we’re confident dairy lovers will want to cross the aisle.”

Silk Nextmilk is available in both Whole Fat and Reduced fat varieties in 59 oz. multi-serve cartons with a suggested retail price of $4.99. Both varieties can be found at grocery stores nationwide, including Target, Kroger, Publix, HEB, and more.

Are you someone who hasn’t been reluctant to try non-dairy milk because of taste and texture? What do you think of the plant-based food movement? Will you be checking out Silk Nextmilk? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid to chat all things food!