Snickers Seasoning is a Thing Now

While you may be hard pressed to find anyone who doesn't like a candy bar, sometimes you want the flavor of a sweet treat just in a different form. Now fans of Snickers has a whole new way to enjoy the taste of their favorite candy bar with the introduction of the new Snickers Shakers Seasoning Blend. Released by B&G Foods, the new seasoning blend is the first official blend of its kind and comes after the launch of Twix Shakers Seasoning Blend in 2021.

According to B&G Foods, the new seasoning blend combines the chocolate bar's blend of chocolate, peanut, and caramel flavors to recreate the taste of a Snickers bar. The blend can be used on a variety of different foods, including drinks, ice cream, cookies, milkshakes, yogurt and more. Pretty much if you can think it up, you can sprinkle some Snickers seasoning on it.

"At Mars we are consumer obsessed and have noticed the clear desire that has emerged among consumers to be able to add the flavors of their favorite confections to both sweet and savory foods," said Michelle Deignan, Senior Brand Director, Mars Wrigley. "We're pleased to partner with B&G Foods to allow consumers to experience the delicious and satisfying taste of Snickers in a completely new, and shake-able, way with Snickers Shakers Seasoning Blend."

While this is not B&G Foods' first candy bar inspired seasoning blend, it's also not its first creative seasoning blend more broadly. In 2020, the company also launched the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend. That offering lets fans of the iconic breakfast cereal add those beloved flavors to anything. A particularly popular combination is the seasoning blend and oatmeal, so Snickers fans may want to give that a try with this new one, too.

"We're pleased to expand our wildly popular licensed seasoning blends line with the addition of SNICKERS, one of the most iconic chocolate bars of all time," said Jordan Greenberg, President of Spices & Seasonings and Executive Vice President of B&G Foods. "With the introduction of Snickers Shakers Seasoning Blend, everyone can now shake the Snickers taste they love onto their favorite snacks and treats."

The new Snickers Shakers Seasoning Blend rolls out to stores nationwide in August.