Sour Patch Kids Launches Store in New York City

One of the most popular movie theater snack brands now has its very own storefront. Taking a note from the world of Hershey, the Sour Patch Kids brand has launched a storefront right in the heart of New York City. Though initial reports suggested the store was a pop-up location, the brand has since confirmed the effort is, in fact, a permanent fixture at the corner of Bond Street and Broadway.

Celebrating 35 years in business, the Sour Patch Kids store is exactly what it sounds like — a retail location selling nothing but Sour Patch Kids candy and associate merchandise, including apparel and the like. Perhaps the biggest attraction of the store is a build-your-own-bag-style setup where fans of Sour Patch Kids can combine the flavors of the candy they like most into a single bag.

"We're excited for the Kids to bring their playful, sour-then-sweet attitude to the Big Apple and make their mark with the first-ever SOUR PATCH KIDS store," Sour Patch Kids brand manager Danielle Freid said in a statement. "We created this new experience for our fans to engage with the SOUR PATCH KIDS brand on a whole new level, but of course understand that these are uncertain times. With this store as our new permanent home, we want our fans to know that the Kids aren't going anywhere. We welcome visitors to join us for a colorful, flavorful experience whenever they're ready to explore the city again. The Kids will be waiting!"

There's also a dessert aspect to the whole thing, where fans of the treats can get ice cream sundaes, milkshakes, smoothies, and other goodies all featuring Sour Patch Kids candy. For the time being, all goodies are to-go or takeout only though the company confirms there will be a dine-in option once regulations allow in a post-coronavirus world.

