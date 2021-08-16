Long-Awaited Restaurant Opening at EPCOT Next Month

✖

Space 220, a space-themed restaurant that features a simulated trip 220 miles up into the atmosphere, will open at EPCOT next month. Disney confirmed that the new restaurant will finally open after nearly 2 years of construction. Space 220 will be located next to the Mission: SPACE exhibit and will feature an immersse experience meant to simulate eating on a space station in orbit around the Earth. The experience begins with a trip into one of two "space elevators" that carry diners from Earth to the Centauri Space Station 220 miles above Earth. During the ride, diners can look down to see EPCOT shrink away as they leave Earth and head into space.

Once in the space station, diners will enjoy "upscale, contemporary fare" while enjoying a panoramic view of Earth below, and a variety of work and leisure activities taking place beyond the windows of the Space Station-themed restaurant. Meals will include a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch, and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner. Marc Kusche will serve as Executive Chef for the new restaurant.

You can check out a sneak peek of the new restaurant below:

Space 220 was first announced in 2019, but had construction setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant's opening in September is fortuitous, as Walt Disney World is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary in October of this year. Additionally, Space 220 is just one of several major additions and improvements on the way at EPCOT, with Future World seeing the bulk of the transformation. Other new rides under construction at EPCOT include Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Journey of Water, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration begins on October 1st. The resort's celebration includes new events and merchandise, including two new nighttime celebrations. Magic Kingdom will celebrate the anniversary with a Disney Enchantment nighttime spectacular, while EPCOT is launching a new Harmonious celebration complete with new pyrotechnics and a new fountain display.