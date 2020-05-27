When Will the SpaceX Launch Happen?

NASA and SpaceX had to call off their historic launch today after the weather became a factor. Now, they will try again on May 30th according to the company's Twitter account. The Falcon 9 rocket is in the process of being scrubbed right now. That just means that the rocket’s propellant has to be unloaded and the astronauts will disembark after a bit of disappointing day in Florida. Elon Musk was in the house for a crowning moment for his SpaceX endeavors and will have to wait until the weekend for another chance to shine. A lot of people inside were watching from their homes hoping to see the spectacular launch. Nothing to come today, but perhaps the 30th will make for a much easier launch and show for the people watching at home.

SpaceX Demo-2 was originally scheduled to liftoff at 4:33 PM ET from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley were the NASA astronauts tabbed to pilot the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station. Now they are in the process of making their way back to solid ground. The attempt will marked the first American mission into space with American equipment in almost a decade. For years, the United States has had Russian aid in space travel. You also have to note the increased profile for SpaceX in the entire picture and the curiosity about how Musk’s involvement would play into the entire mission.

Standing down from launch today due to unfavorable weather in the flight path. Our next launch opportunity is Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT, or 19:22 UTC — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 27, 2020

When fueling began this afternoon, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine was sharing optimistic tweets. He said, “We are GO FOR LAUNCH! @SpaceX teams will start loading rocket grade kerosene then liquid oxygen for the 1st and 2nd stages of the Falcon 9 rocket that will #LaunchAmerica.” Everyone involved had their fingers crossed that a small patch in the clouds would develop and that would give the mission the sliver of clearance that it needed to go off without a hitch. Well, better luck might be in store for this weekend.

Before the attempted launch, SpaceX’s John Insprucker told CNN, “Everything is trending in the right direction. We’ve got our fingers crossing.” Despite the weather near the 45th Space Wing being “red,” everyone tried to make a go of it. Well, May 30th will hopefully be the day that we can all watch a rocket make that grand journey back to the Space Station.

Photo by GREGG NEWTON/Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Images

