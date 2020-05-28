Spider-Man: Three Boys Let Black Widow Spiders Bite Them to Try and Get Super Powers

✖

Spider-Man is a hero to so many people, but unfortunately, some kids don't realize the Marvel character received his powers under fictional circumstances. According to a recent report from Mirror in the UK, three boys recently let a "deadly" black widow spider bite them in an attempt to gain superpowers. In fact, they specifically were hoping to turn into Spider-Man.

According to the report, three brothers ranging from 8-12 found a spider as they were looking after their sheep in Chayanta, Bolivia. Apparently, their mother was collecting wood when they happened upon the spider, and "provoked' the venomous creature with the hopes of getting bitten. The children soon started exhibiting symptoms from such a spider bite, which can include "severe muscle pain, abdominal cramps, increased heart rate, and muscle spasms."

The boys were taken to a health center and given medicine, but their condition did not improve, so they needed to be taken to a hospital is Llallagua but they continued to get worse and were transferred to the Children’s Hospital in the Bolivian capital, La Paz. After being given serum, the boys finally started to improve and were eventually released from the hospital after five days. Virgilio Pietro, the Head of Epidemiology of the Health Ministry, spoke about the incident during a press conference related to the coronavirus. He urged parents to be cautious, because “for children everything is real, films are real, dreams could be real, and they (children) are the hope of our life”.

As for Spider-Man on the big screen, Tom Holland is expected to return to the character again soon. Right now, the story of Marvel's Spider-Man threequel is unknown but has been greatly hyped by the cast and crew. In fact, Holland just recently called it downright "insane." That's not a surprising claim, given how Spider-Man: Far From Home ended with the villain Mysterio revealing Peter Parker's identity as Spider-Man to the world. Speaking with Inquirer.Net, Holland previously confirmed earlier reports that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 will be shooting this summer: "I’m super happy about it. We will be shooting 'Spider-Man 3' in July in Atlanta." Unfortunately, with the threat of COVID-19, the production has since been pushed back.

We wish a speedy recovery to the boys in Bolivia!

Marvel's next film release will be Black Widow. As of now, the movie is scheduled to be released on November 6th, which was originally supposed to be the release of The Eternals.

