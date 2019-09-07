Frighteningly Good Spider-Man Cosplay Imagines Man-Spider’s Live-Action Debut

Spider-Man’s future may currently be in flux as Sony recently announced that the door was closed on the character’s Marvel Cinematic Universe run, and while this has certainly been bad news to many fans, this also presents a unique opportunity. With Sony diving deeper and deeper into Spider-Man‘s world and catalog of allies and foes, the door is open to many of the wilder parts of Spider-Man’s world making a live-action appearance in an official capacity in the future.

This, hilariously, includes more frightening spins on the famous web-slinger such as the odd Man-Spider, the mutant version of Peter Parker. You’d think the character wouldn’t work in a film or television series, but if it can look anything like this terrifyingly excellent cosplay crafted by @karrver (who you can find on Instagram here) then we’re in Man-Spider’s many good hands.

Cosplay artist and scuptor duo Mikey and Shelley shared their impressive take on Man-Spider to Instagram, and it’s already been a huge hit. It’s no mystery as to why as this realistic take on the mutation brings an appropriate level of fearsomeness to the character. Spider-Man has seen many forms throughout the years, and this is definitely one of the major favorites. But it’s never found its way into any of the multiple live-action projects.

Regardless of which take on the character’s origin you abide by, Man-Spider is a mutated form of Peter Parker that imagines that his initial spider-bite transformed him into more of a monster rather than some kid with cool powers. This form has been in many comics, and even most famously made an appearance in the ’90s animated series, but now this awesome cosplay proves that the character could very much work in a live-action capacity.

The attention to detail here is staggering, and definitely presents a great argument for the character to appear in a future Spider-Man sequel. With Spider-Man out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this will honestly allow for more creative and completely odd takes on the character that perhaps might not have been available within the confines of Marvel’s plans.

Maybe you can do a nightmare sequence? Perhaps as a form to take against Venom in a future Venom sequel? Heck, maybe even make Peter the villain! The possibilities are endless, and by the looks of this cosplay, down right scary.