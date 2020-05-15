Spider-Man Web Shooters Serve as Model For Hand Sanitizer Dispenser

Spider-Man’s web-shooters served as a model for a new hand sanitizer dispenser. PumPiX has a new wearable solution for people looking to combat germs like a Marvel hero. Hand sanitizer has become a highly sought after product after the coronavirus pandemic took hold. Well, this new dispenser will allow you to shoot the solution onto high-traffic items like doorknobs and car door handles. (If you’ve ever had that creeping feeling of being in sketchy territory like a public bathroom, then you completely understand.) Right now, the PumPiX is available on Kickstarter, they described their product down below:

“In a time of complexity and confusion, sanitation should be simple. Sanitation 101 involves clean hands,” the description says. “A sanitation spritzer, PumPix has the appearance of a sleek wrist band. Aside from its comfortable, lightweight wearability, this product is affordable and simple to use on your hands, as well as commonly touched surfaces both in public and at home. After you fill-up the gadget’s inner chamber, PumPix is good for more than 100 pumps.”

“The PumPix backward sliding button activates the inner chamber with one pump, releasing just the right amount of sanitizing mist to rub on both hands from front to back and between fingers. PumPix is unisex, suitable for both men and women of any age and the design is breathable with sweat absorption capabilities,” it continues. “PumPiX is your sanitizer at hand and your companion in the battle against illness. We have found manufacturers in the U.S. that will produce PumPiX so that we can deliver it to you fast. Remember: This won’t end for anyone until it ends for everyone.”

The description goes on, “You can wear PumPiX on your wrist all day, everywhere. This way, you will have direct access to a disinfectant without having to deal with the additional responsibilities of remembering to grab it and carry it around. By pressing the button on this small, lightweight, and portable gadget, it will pump disinfectant on your hands or the surface you plan to touch and sanitize in a matter of seconds.”

Coronavirus looks like it will be a part of life for a while to come. But, there are still precautions that people can take to keep themselves safe. That might not include a Spidey-themed hand sanitizer blaster, but being careful never hurt anyone.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.