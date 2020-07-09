Spotify And Archie Comics Announce Podcast Partnership

✖

With TV properties like Katy Keene and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina facing some pretty rough times in the last couple of weeks, Archie Comics fans are likely glad to hear that the publisher is teaming with Spotify to create a podcast partnership to bring the adventure of Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and the rest of the Archie characters to fans in a new way. Per an announcement, the publisher "will be collaborating with Spotify Studios for a series that takes listeners through the crew’s iconic crusades - from prankster Jughead getting out of hot water to Betty and Veronica vying for rivaled affection from Archie.

The first look deal is angled toward creating multiple shows. Spotify says that theplan is to have a "full suite of all-age content and young adult offerings."

At least so far, it seems the podcasts will draw inspiration from the comics, rather than the TV and film adaptations based on Archie properties. The cover art for the Spotify announcement features Dan DeCarlo-style Archie character designs from veteran Archie Comics artist Dan Parent.

The world of Archie has generated a number of big hits over the years in media outside of comics, including a cartoon as well as a live-action movie based on Josie and the Pussycats -- a band which, like The Archies, had novelty songs released by mainstream musicians in their name. Archie has also overseen a number of adaptations of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, ranging from animated to teen sitcom to modern gothic horror.

Podcasts may also provide Archie with an opportunity to reach outside of its comfort zone and produce dramas based on some of the stories they have published in recent years that have found critical and commercial success in the comics space, but found difficulty connecting with buyers for film and TV. Imagine the possibilities for stand-alone stories for Kevin Keller, Life With Archie, Afterlife With Archie, Jughead: The Hunted, and other high-concept reinventions of the Archie universe. Even stories like Marguerite Sauvage, Cameron DeOrdio, and Audrey Mok's remarkable run on Josie and the Pussycats could prove to be pretty good audio, as some of the best Archie stories are the ones that connect more with the casual fans picking up the Digests at the grocery store than with direct market fans keeping the monthly comics afloat.

The series will be available exclusively on Spotify. Keep your eyes on ComicBook.com for more details about the upcoming projects as they become available.

