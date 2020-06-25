Star Wars’ John Boyega Hilariously Calls Out Fan Who Accepted Marriage Proposal on His Behalf
John Boyega is easily one of the best people on social media. Between trolling toxic fans, sharing love for Oscar Isaac, and fighting for Black lives, the Star Wars actor's posts are always worth reading. While some of Boyega's posts lean towards the serious side, most of his online content is hilarious. The actor has become known for not taking any bs online, and we love that he's not afraid to call people out. This week, things took a pretty funny turn on Twitter when a woman proposed marriage to the actor in a hilarious video. When someone else replied pretending to be Boyega, the saga took a fun turn.
Earlier this week, comedian @quakerraina made a proposal video that said, "John, if you're watching this, I'm 5'7" and I have a lot of free time." The video quickly went viral, earning over 40,000 likes. Another Twitter user, @Weslinhho, changed their profile pic to Boyega’s and replied, “Hi Raina, I would love to consider you for marriage. Just drop me a quick DM and we can go from there!” Despite not having a blue checkmark, the tweet got over 130,000 likes. This obviously caught the attention of Boyega, who started tweeting about it himself.
You can check out some of the best tweets from the hilarious Boyega marriage saga below...
The Original Video
This video is for John Boyega @JohnBoyega please consider me for marriage. I have good genes (never had braces) and I can learn how to cook pic.twitter.com/NBQc55fz6G— raina (@quakerraina) June 22, 2020
The Fake Reply
Hi Raina, I would love to consider you for marriage. Just drop me a quick DM and we can go from there! https://t.co/O7wc8Ckzlb— 🦧 (@Weslinhho) June 24, 2020
John's Confusion
Pls why is the TL saying I’ve just accepted marriage proposal? Lol I’m here minding my own business oo— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 24, 2020
The Shade
What kind of corny response is this ? At least if you’re pretending to be me...add sauce to your approach na 😫😂 https://t.co/xPSSy9PHFQ— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 24, 2020
The Jokes
Nah I’m outta here! 😩😩😂😂 jehovah be with you all ! https://t.co/MQ2z8KgQlD pic.twitter.com/WJBSUSeR6G— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 24, 2020
Perfection
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/HU2076fGti— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 24, 2020
Inevitable Backlash
So someone faked a response from me and I’m being beaten for it 😂😂😂😂 Twitter is fucked up.— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 24, 2020
Fan Betrayal
Nah all of you that were convinced by the fake profile come and beg me. pic.twitter.com/b2uAPswfZg— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) June 24, 2020
And More Proposals
Accept my proposal boo pic.twitter.com/GiAxKeSszE— nappy by nature (@___inCANdescent) June 24, 2020
