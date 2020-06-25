Star Wars’ John Boyega Hilariously Calls Out Fan Who Accepted Marriage Proposal on His Behalf

John Boyega is easily one of the best people on social media. Between trolling toxic fans, sharing love for Oscar Isaac, and fighting for Black lives, the Star Wars actor's posts are always worth reading. While some of Boyega's posts lean towards the serious side, most of his online content is hilarious. The actor has become known for not taking any bs online, and we love that he's not afraid to call people out. This week, things took a pretty funny turn on Twitter when a woman proposed marriage to the actor in a hilarious video. When someone else replied pretending to be Boyega, the saga took a fun turn.

Earlier this week, comedian @quakerraina made a proposal video that said, "John, if you're watching this, I'm 5'7" and I have a lot of free time." The video quickly went viral, earning over 40,000 likes. Another Twitter user, @Weslinhho, changed their profile pic to Boyega’s and replied, “Hi Raina, I would love to consider you for marriage. Just drop me a quick DM and we can go from there!” Despite not having a blue checkmark, the tweet got over 130,000 likes. This obviously caught the attention of Boyega, who started tweeting about it himself.

You can check out some of the best tweets from the hilarious Boyega marriage saga below...