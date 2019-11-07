Starbucks Giving Out Free, Reusable Holiday Red Cups on Thursday

With Halloween over and November in full swing, the season of pumpkin spice is behind us, a fact that becomes very clear on Thursday when Starbucks launches its 2019 Holiday Menu. With that launch also comes the eagerly awaited red cup. Last year’s launch saw a special twist, however, with the giveaway of a free reusable red cup and the iconic coffee chain will be doing the same this year as well — with a twist. On Thursday, November 7, Starbucks will be giving out free reusable red cups as part of their holiday launch, this time with a festive “Merry Coffee” theme.

Starbucks is offering the free reusable cup at the start of its highly anticipated holiday launch. The 2019 cup is very similar to 2018’s cup in that it is a bright red plastic cup with white lid, but this year it has “Merry Coffee” wrapped around in in green and white block letters, a small Starbucks logo located at the bottom of the cup. The back side of the cup has all the details of the classic Starbucks ordering system as well. Last year, the reusable red cups went out of stock very quickly, so these updated versions are likely to be very popular as well.

If you’re among those coffee fans wanting to get one, here’s what you need to know. The cups will become available, as we noted, on Thursday, November 7 and will be available while supplies last — probably just through the day if 2018’s demand is any indicator. In order to get one, other than being lucky enough to hit up a Starbucks that has them available, you will have to order a holiday beverage in any size. Right now, we don’t know exactly what the full holiday beverage menu looks like, but the classic offerings, such as the Peppermint Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, and Eggnog Latte are all coming back.

Once you get the cup, there are continued benefits of ownership. If you bring the reusable red holiday cup back to Starbucks after 2 p.m. between November 7 and January 6, customers can get 50 cents off the purchase of a grande or larger holiday drink.

As for the non-reusable Red Cups, this year’s collection will feature four different designs with red, white, and green patterns designed to look like wrapping paper.

“We came up with this idea of wrapping the stores in holiday joy and wrapping the cups like a gift to our partners and customers,” Jen Quotson, vice president of Starbucks Creative said in a statement. “We wanted coming to Starbucks to be like uncovering a present.”

