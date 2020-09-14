Steve Martin Trends After Sharing Hilarious Mask Photo

With the coronavirus pandemic still altering our day to day lives six months after everything shut down, one major thing that people everywhere are trying to encourage is that we all wear masks in public. From CVOID-19 survivor Tom Hanks scolding people for not wearing masks to Mark Hamill showing off his Joker look, many celebrities have been sharing mask photos. The latest big name to post a mask photo is Steve Martin, the comedic actor known for The Jerk, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Father of the Bride, and much more. The actor’s post was pretty hilarious and caused him to become a trending topic on Twitter.

“I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution,” Martin wrote. He included a photo of himself wearing a mask and a sign that reads “Steve Martin” with an arrow. You can check out the image below:

I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution. pic.twitter.com/aUW4jHI3dX — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 12, 2020

Takei’s Take

I tried this trick, too! But no one believed I was Steve Martin. https://t.co/qwJYt0UDE4 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 12, 2020

ICE T?!

Ok… @SteveMartinToGo has a solution for those of you who feel wearing a mask is losing a bit of yourself… https://t.co/oRFPTAICWh — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 12, 2020

Martin For President

We clearly have the wrong people in charge of finding solutions to our problems. https://t.co/KvJHduyrAH — Martin Hajovsky (@MartinHajovsky) September 12, 2020

Funny Forever

still got it https://t.co/p6UTxFRdV3 — Justin “Hoops” McElroy (@JustinMcElroy) September 12, 2020

Padma Loves It

Get the recognition you deserve!!! https://t.co/NOqEZS8dVg — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) September 12, 2020

All Smiles

This delighted me! https://t.co/DSCREXgsMC — Gloria Calderón Kellett aka Glorita to my family (@everythingloria) September 12, 2020

Where’s the Lie?

There will never be anyone funnier than Steve Martin https://t.co/jsHfTqCkT9 — Evan Brando (@EvanBrandoShow) September 12, 2020

Spreading Joy

I didn’t know I needed Steve Martin today. Thanks for this. 😂😂😂🤣 https://t.co/iQAorwxNyt — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 12, 2020

Making Senators Laugh

I just showed this to @SenSherrodBrown and he burst out laughing which doesn’t happen a lot lately and I love you for this, @SteveMartinToGo. https://t.co/QdRyJN0pgB — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) September 12, 2020

*Raises Hand*

Who loves Steve Martin? 🙋‍♂️ https://t.co/LetM4QxS5x — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) September 12, 2020

Thank You, Steve