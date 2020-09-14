IRL

Steve Martin Trends After Sharing Hilarious Mask Photo

With the coronavirus pandemic still altering our day to day lives six months after everything shut […]

With the coronavirus pandemic still altering our day to day lives six months after everything shut down, one major thing that people everywhere are trying to encourage is that we all wear masks in public. From CVOID-19 survivor Tom Hanks scolding people for not wearing masks to Mark Hamill showing off his Joker look, many celebrities have been sharing mask photos. The latest big name to post a mask photo is Steve Martin, the comedic actor known for The Jerk, Planes, Trains and Automobiles, Father of the Bride, and much more. The actor’s post was pretty hilarious and caused him to become a trending topic on Twitter.

“I always wear a mask when I go outside. But something about it was leaving me anxious and unsettled. I thought about the problem, addressed it, and here is the solution,” Martin wrote. He included a photo of himself wearing a mask and a sign that reads “Steve Martin” with an arrow. You can check out the image below:

