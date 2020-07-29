Stimulus Check: Stephen King Calls Out Washington For Not Getting A Deal Done

✖

A new stimulus package is in the works, but it has unfortunately been held up making its way to approval. Negotiations are still ongoing, but many are upset that it's taking so long, as the coronavirus pandemic is not going away in the United States, and is still causing many issues regarding health, the economy, and more. Author Stephen King took to social media to share an idea he has for getting the deal done, calling out Washington for not putting issues aside and approving some financial help, and you can read his full comments below.

"The f****** lawmakers have to stay in Washington until they have a stimulus package. If it was up to me, they'd do it without air conditioning. Once their underwear started sticking in their ass-cracks, they'd make a deal."

The current proposal is the HEALS Act, and part of that act would have a second round of stimulus checks sent out, with a special focus on families who care for vulnerable adult dependents (via Newsweek).

"This unprecedented expansion of federal assistance will help millions of workers, families, patients, businesses and governments survive this historic public health and economic crisis," Senate Finance Committee Chairman Grassley added.

If the current HEALS Act is passed, single filers who make less than $99,000 would get a check, as would joint filers with no children who make less than $198,000, and also heads of households with one child and an income under $146,500.

We'll have to wait and see what happens, but hopefully, it gets resolved soon.

