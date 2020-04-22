Stranger Things' Maya Hawke on Her Parents Generation: "They Really F-cked Us"

✖

The threat of the coronavirus has altered the day-to-day lives of nearly everyone since last month (or longer for some), and it's led to many changes and even wild conspiracy theories. While some believe it's a plot to get rid of the older generations, younger folks can't help but think about how their parents have made things harder for the future. Stranger Things star, Maya Hawke, recently spoke with Nylon while quarantined like everyone else. The daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke is only 21-years-old, making her one of the many members of Gen Z to recently go out on their own. However, the current pandemic had felt like a major life set back. “I feel like the last three years of my life have been a dream and I’m just a kid again with my family,” Hawke explained. “I moved out and got my whole life together and became a person,” she added. “And this disease is like, ‘Ha ha ha, just kidding! You’re a kid, and you live with your parents.’” Hawke went on to explain why she believes her parents' generation "f*cked us."

“I was talking to my friend the other day about this and we’re just so annoyed at our parents’ generation. They had it so easy," Hawke shared. "They were all just high and driving around in cool, gas-guzzling cars. Destroying our environment and voting for the wrong people, and having no wars and no plagues and no pandemics. We’re in our 20s, we’re supposed to be having fun, and doing drugs, and partying. But instead… We’re going to SoulCycle and trying to outlive our planet. We have a horrible president, and it’s just really irritating. They really f*cked us.”

When things (hopefully) return to normal, Hawke will be seen again in the fourth season of Stranger Things. Now that we know the fate of Hop, another big question is how long the beloved Netflix series will last. Recently, a casting notice alluded to the fact that the series will at least have a fifth season after the upcoming fourth. It's also been reported that the fourth season could have nine episodes instead of the usual eight, which is what they did during the series' second season.

The first three seasons of Stranger Things are currently streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned for details about the show's upcoming fourth season.

Do you with Maya Hawke's opinions about her parents' generation? Tell us in the comments!

