Baby Nut Draws Comparison to Baby Yoda and People Aren’t Happy

Earlier this month, Planters released a teaser for its Super Bowl ad that saw the company’s iconic mascot Mr. Peanut sacrifice his own life in order to save actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes. The teaser was a leadup for the actual Super Bowl 2020 ad in which Mr. Peanut made his triumphant return in which the tears of the Kool-Aid Man falls on a freshly dug grave and, with a little help from a ray of sunshine, Mr. Peanut is reborn as an infant appropriately named “Baby Nut”. It was a surprising turn – no one really expected a reincarnation nor did they expect a baby version of the iconic mascot, but while viewers took to the internet to have some serious feelings about Baby Nut, some couldn’t help but be more than a little upset and confused about the comparisons to another iconic baby- the one, the only Baby Yoda.

That’s right. Within moments of Baby Nut’s birth in the Super Bowl ad, people started making observations about Baby Yoda in comparison to the newcomer and, it hasn’t gone over well. Many people are straight up not having the idea that Baby Nut could ever be cuter or more relevant than Baby Yoda, the loveable Star Wars: The Mandalorian “star” who took pop culture by storm when that show debuted on Disney+ last fall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And it isn’t just fans being heated about people trying to compare Baby Yoda to Baby Nut. Some are making comment about Baby Nut being Planter’s “attempt” to capitalize on Baby Yoda’s charm while there are a few outliers who seem to think there’s room for both adorable babies. A few even took it a step further to note that between Baby Groot, Baby Yoda, and Baby Nut we are truly living in a golden age.

Your mileage might vary, but you can certainly read on for fans being less than happy about the Baby Yoda/Baby Nut comparisons and you can weigh in for yourself in the comments below.

Defend the throne

Baby Yoda getting ready to defend his throne vs #BabyNut pic.twitter.com/LBMOnGwscE — 🇮🇸🇮🇸Icelandic Slegr💣🇮🇸🇮🇸 (@slegrbombs71) February 3, 2020

Choose your fighter

*sips soup*

Baby Yoda watching companies try to imitate his unfathomable charm and swagger. #BabyNut pic.twitter.com/wDelDVlBKv — Dawson Bosco (@dawsonB120398) February 3, 2020

Two sons

Baby Yoda above all

Baby Yoda > #babynut

Hell, I’d kill and make peanut butter out of Baby Nut to feed Baby Yoda. pic.twitter.com/pGk7yAU5Ag — – Aaron – (@AboveAverageA) February 3, 2020

What?

you vs the baby she tells you not to worry about #babynut pic.twitter.com/a5KsfXz7U2 — Paige (@ohgeepaygee) February 3, 2020

First

Golden Age

Baby Yoda, Baby Groot and now #BabyNut?



We are in the golden age, my friends. pic.twitter.com/UXnufCDtMX — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) February 3, 2020

Try hard

Planters really out here trying to compete with the likes of Baby Groot and Baby Yoda with #BabyNut. pic.twitter.com/k92tNJVAwn — Braddington (@bradwhipple) February 3, 2020

No subsittutes