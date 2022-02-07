Megan Thee Stallion Releases Flamin’ Hottie for Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl Campaign for Frito-Lay

Megan Thee Stallion has found herself as the face of Lay’s Flamin’ Hot products, and she has a new single to celebrate the move. The hip-hop artist already lent her voice to the brand for its first-ever Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl ad, and now she and her team dropped a whole song dedicated to the spicy treats. “Flamin’ Hottie” pays homage to Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It,” the same song used in the ad.

“I bring heat to everything I do, so it only made sense to partner with Flamin’ Hot on this campaign,” Megan Thee Stallion said in a release announcing the partnership. “Filming this Super Bowl spot and paying homage to Salt-N-Pepa was an incredible experience and I can’t wait for my Hotties to check it out.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s a slight catch to the song release: it’s only available to stream between now and February 18th, a few days after the Super Bowl takes place. You can listen through the player below.

Joining Megan Thee Stallion is singer and producer Charlie Puth, he beatboxes as an anthropomorphic fox in the Super Bowl LVI ad.

“To be a part of the ‘Flamin Hot’ Super Bowl spot is so cool and a truly great experience,” says Puth. “I was excited to put my musical skills to use and bring beatboxing to this character in such a fun way.”

It’s the first time Frito-Lay has dedicated space at the Super Bowl for its Flamin’ Hot products.