Swiss Miss and Cinnamon Toast Crunch Team Up for New Cinnamilk Drink

Cinnamon Toast Crunch has been having a moment. There's been Krispy Kreme's Cinnamon Toast Crunch milk-flavored doughnuts, a creamy cinnamon spread to take on peanut butter, last summer saw the introduction new cookies and rolls from Pillsbury, not to mention coffee creamer, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch flavored milk, too. Now, however, the beloved and iconic cereal is taking on another sweet favorite. On Tuesday, it the new Swiss Miss Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamilk Hot Drink was announced, bringing together two favorite flavors for a brand new drink.

According to General Mills, which makes Cinnamon Toast Crunch, the new Cinnamilk will appeal to fans who love the milk leftover at the bottom of the cereal bowl. The new beverage combines Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust and marshmallows with the Swiss Miss base.

"We know the Cinnamilk left at the bottom of a cereal bowl is one of our fans' favorite parts about the product," said Astrid Perez Martin, Sr. Brand Manager for Cinnamon Toast Crunch at General Mills. "This is why we're delighted to partner with Swiss Miss to create a delicious new beverage that gives our fans a unique way to experience the unmistakable Cinnadust flavored milk during new parts of their day."

"We love creating sweet, warm moments of indulgence," said Audrey Ingersoll, VP/GM, Sweet Snacks, Conagra Brands. "Our new Swiss Miss Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamilk hot drink mix is another delicious way for Swiss Miss to deliver happiness in a mug."

The Swiss Miss Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamilk hot drink mix will be available in grocery stores, mass retailers, and online nationwide starting in June. And if the new drink wasn't enough Cinnamon Toast Crunch action for you, those previously mentioned cookies from Pillsbury? They're coming back this year as well. Pillsbury recently announced that the fan-favorite dough is back thanks to popular demand for a short time online. They're back along with the Dino Shape Cookie Dough. Both varieties of cookies are safe to eat raw so Cinnamon Toast Crunch fans can satisfy their cookie dough cravings without having to turn on the oven as the weather gets warmer.

