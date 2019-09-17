Taco Bell Testing Giant Box of Nachos

Taco Bell has really been shaking up their menu lately. First, they removed nine menu items — including the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco — and changed the numbering system for their combo menu. Then, they launched the Toasted Cheddar Chalupa. Now, the fast-food Mexican chain may be shaking things up again, this time on the nacho front as Taco Bell is testing a giant box of nachos.

According to Thrillist, Taco Bell is testing the Nachos Party Pack which is pretty much a giant box of tortilla chips covered with refried beans, Taco Bell’s seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole and jalapeños. The suitably party-ready pack costs $7.99, but if you’re thinking this sounds like a great idea you may not want to get into your car and run to your closest Taco Bell just yet. The giant Nacho Party Pack is currently only available at locations in Birmingham, Alabama.

For now, Taco Bell fans will have to satisfy their cravings with some of the chain’s other offerings, including the new meatless menu which debuted on September 12th. That menu sees the meatless burrito the chain has offered for half a century joined by the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Black Bean Quesarito, Bean Burrito, and 7-Layer Burrito.

“While other fast food restaurants are just now dipping their toes in the meatless space, Taco Bell has long been a friend to vegetarians,” Taco Bell said in a statement announcing the new menu. “The bean burrito has been on the menu for 50 years and is Taco Bell’s second best-selling item.”

The menu features completely meatless items and according to one company spokesperson, there’s no immediate plans on getting involved with plant-based meat alternatives from companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods. “I wouldn’t say we’ll never do that,” Taco Bell chief food innovation exec Liz Matthews told FOX Business. “It’s really easy for brands to do what everyone else is doing. We want to go after things that are really exciting and are successful, and not just mediocre. At this point, we’re not leaning into that.”

What do you think? Do you hope the giant Nachos Party Pack ends up going nationwide? Have you given the meatless menu a try? Let us know your thoughts about all things Taco Bell and fast food in the comments below.