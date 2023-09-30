Taco Bell Bringing Back Popular Favorite With Vegan Twist

Taco Bell is bringing back fan favorite menu item Nacho Fries, but with a twist. On Thursday, Taco Bell announced that Nacho Fries are back on the menu as of that day, but on October 12th, fans of the snack will get to enjoy them in an all-new way with the arrival of Vegan Nacho Sauce. According to Taco Bell, the launch of Vegan Nacho Sauce is part of the brand's overall commitment to provide food for all lifestyles and comes after the sauce's previous appearance in the Vegan Crunchwrap which was tested earlier this year. Those tests went over well with consumers, leading to the rollout in October.

"We're thrilled to reintroduce Nacho Fries, now with a larger-than-life flair, and our beloved Vegan Nacho Sauce," Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, shares her excitement "This sauce, born from the success of our Vegan Crunchwrap, represents Taco Bell's commitment to providing delicious, craveable food for a variety of lifestyles – whether you're vegan, flexitarian or want to try something new, there's a place for you at our table. "

Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce will come in two sizes: regular with a suggested price of $2.19 and large with a suggested price of $2.99. The Vegan Nacho Sauce will be available starting October 12th while Nacho Fries with regular nacho sauce is available now.

In Other Taco Bell News

Recently, Taco Bell tested a special, MTN DEW Baja Blast Gelato at a location in southern California, bringing the fan favorite beverage to a whole new form. Another innovation for Baja Blast is expected to be unveiled by the end of the year.

"This is the first time we are releasing a gelato and we are so excited to hear how fans enjoy the sweet and creamy indulgence," Taco Bell chief food innovator Liz Matthews offered in a press release. "BAJA BLAST is iconic to Taco Bell and has its own strong fandom, so introducing it in gelato form feels right. As the end of summer nears, this is the perfect treat to wrap up any Taco Bell meal."

"Dew Nation's passion for BAJA BLAST runs deep," added Scott Finlow, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Global Foodservice. "At PepsiCo, we love to create unexpected ways to thrill fans and are pumped to join forces with Taco Bell to turn the MTN DEW BAJA BLAST flavor they love into a refreshing gelato. We're confident Dew Nation is going to love the bold new spin we've put on this iconic flavor."

Are you excited for the return of Nacho Fries? Will you be trying out the new Vegan Nacho Sauce? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.