Tanya Roberts Cause Of Death Revealed

The sad, strange drama of the last few days has finally cleared up, and the cause of death for the late actress Tanya Roberts, who was originally reported to have died late Sunday or early Monday, but then revealed to have been alive through last night. According to a representative for Roberts, she passed away due to a urinary tract infection. Roberts passed away at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai Hospital, and earlier today, her partner Lance O'Brien said that he had received a call from one of Tanya's doctor's Monday night shortly after 9 p.m., telling him Tanya had passed away.

Roberts' acting career kicked off in 1976, and would hit a groove in 1980 with a recurring role on Charlie's Angels. That segued into roles on other projects, including The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and The Beast Master, although the role that would go on to define her career was 1985's A View to Kill, where she starred in a coveted role as a Bond Girl opposite Roger Moore as Stacey Sutton.

"With a heavy heart I can confirm the death of Tanya Roberts last night on January 4, 2021 around 9:30 p.m. PT at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA," People quotes representative Mike Pingel as confirming in a statement, and adding that the cause of death was "a urinary tract infection which spread to her kidney, gallbladder, liver and then blood stream."

People reports that Roberts had collapsed on Christmas Eve while walking her dogs, and had been in the hospital since. They add that Roberts was an animal rights activist, and that in lieu of flowers, her family is asking for donations to be given in Roberts name to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

Roberts's next big break was as Midge Pinciotti, the mother of Donna (Laura Prepon) on the long-running FOX sitcom That '70s Show. Between Bond and That '70s Show, she appeared in projects like Silk Stalkings, Hot Line, and The Blues Brothers Animated Series. She also had a successful modeling career that included ads for major brands Clairol cosmetics, Cool Ray sunglasses, and more.

"An online memorial for Tanya Roberts will be announced shortly," Pingel said. "The family ask for privacy as they mourn her death."

Roberts is survived by O'Brien, and her sister Barbara Chase. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time.