The Rock Reveals Halloween Prank as Red Notice Crew Recreated Iconic Fanny Pack Look

✖

Even with Halloween in the rear view mirror we're still seeing some of the tricks and treats that took place over the weekend. One of these was played on none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who revealed that his team on the set of Netflix's Red Notice played a trick on him by coordinating an entire group to recreate his iconic "Fanny Pack Rock" look that has gone viral more than once. The photo in question showed Johnson sporting a leather fanny pack sometime back in the early '90s while also wearing a black turtle neck and a visible chain.

"I pulled in to my production base camp and my entire Team Rock was waiting for me like this," Johnson wrote on Instagram. "Just oozing sexiness and cool 😎😊 A quick snapshot at our ace operations, transportation, security, production team who punch that clock and put in the work with me daily on and off set. A GREAT crew and the real question is - what’s in their personal fanny packs"

The viral photo of Johnson picked up steam as fans everywhere sought to recreate this look with memes, cosplay, and more and Johnson had since taken this photo with good humor. It's clear that this all still resonates with him as he jokingly referred to it as his best look in the past.

With production on Red Notice now wrapped, Dwayne Johnson and all his fan's attention will shift toward the ever-developing Black Adam movie. Previously scheduled for a July 2020 shooting start and a release date of December 22, 2021, the Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film has shifted production into next year as part of a reconfiguration that bumped The Batman out of 2021 and into 2022; The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods also moved to November 2022 and June 2023, respectively.

(Cover photo by Steve Dietl/NBC via Getty Images)