The Space Force Flag Revealed In The Oval Office

There's been plenty of talk about the Space Force recently, though most of it has been directed at Steve Carrell and Greg Daniels' upcoming Netflix comedy series. The show is actually a satirical take on the real Space Force however, an organization created by President Donald Trump to strengthen our presence and authority in field of space exploration and knowledge. President Trump recently took to Twitter to share a video from the Oval Office dedicated to the unveiling of the official Space Force flag, as well as a brief exchange with Space Force's Senior Advisor. As you can see in the video, the flag is pretty dead-on to the previously released logo, and you can watch the presentation below.

President Trump tweeted the video with the caption "Today I was presented with the brand new @SpaceForceDoD flag in the Oval Office. I will take Great Pride in displaying it at the @WhiteHouse!"

Reporter Steve Holland got a much clearer shot of the actual flag, which you can also find below.

If you're curious about Trump's Space Force, you can see their official mission statement below.

"The USSF is a military service that organizes, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force. USSF responsibilities include developing military space professionals, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power, and organizing space forces to present to our Combatant Commands."

All of that and more will be spoofed of course in Carell's new Netflix series, and you can check out the official synopsis for Space Force below.

"A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and 'Spacemen' are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance. From co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), SPACE FORCE is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher."

Space Force hits Netflix on May 29th.

