TikTok’s “Dadosaur” Is the Internet’s Favorite Video Right Now

If you’ve been on social media in the last week and change, you’ve probably seen Dadosaur roaring across your timeline. With everyone inside practicing social distancing, it’s only natural to go for the kind of wholesome smiles that only a grown man imitating a giant reptile for his kids can provide. So, where did this strange phenomenon come from? Well, like most surreal/dancing-based content, you have to look toward TikTok. @Olivemannella is the daughter that tons of people now recognize from the videos. Her father Frank is the eponymous Dadosaur, much to the chagrin of his wife. The silliness feels like home in some strange way.

Basically, any time that the kids yell “Dadosaur!” He leaps up into action screeching and providing comically shortened arms. Their Mom always sounds mortified once the dinosaur act begins, but she’s probably used to the shenanigans by now. (She’s the logical endpoint to the kinds of authority figures who routinely act horrified by their kids nonsense in any number of reality TV shows over the years.) But, the kids are having a blast and Frank looks like he’s enjoying the act too. People are loving it too, hence it’s surging popularity on places like Facebook and Twitter.

Don’t say “dadosaur” or he will turn into this….😭 y’all are so blessed to have dads in y’all life’s 🥺 especially the fathers who entertain you 😂 #girldad #dadosaur #TikTok #funny pic.twitter.com/CIYMIuhiCq — Queen T (@queentoniiiii) April 16, 2020

The Easter hijinks are especially worth mentioning here as Dadosaur reigns supreme over all the family’s activities that weekend. They try to take pictures for the holiday, but the kids run interference with everyone’s favorite parental figure-turned screeching reptile. An obvious highlight is the video of Frank trying to cut the Easter cake. He slices the cake for his daughter, and when Mom objects to the size of the portion, it’s Dadosaur’s time. Prime Nickelodeon-style nonsense begins as he tears at the cake with his “claws” and even climbs up on the counter and screeches his victory.

Ali Sanford shared on Facebook: “I’ve seen a lot of people sharing the “dadosaur” videos and I’ve even following the daughter on tiktok for a while so here’s all of them 😂 ** these are not my videos. Just sharing to spread the joy. Her username on tiktok is @olivemannella 💕”

