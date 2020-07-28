Spider-Man's Tom Holland Officially Has a Girlfriend

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man movie star Tom Holland officially has a girlfriend! Even though it's been generally known that Tom Holland has been secretly dating (and quarantining!) with actress Nadia Parkes, the relationship was never made official by the stars themselves - and by "official" we obviously mean social media official. Now the couple has changed all that: Tom Holland shared a photo of a masked girl presumed to be Parkes on his Instagram feed; Parkes in turn coordinated by posting photos of herself(seemingly snapped by Holland) wearing the exact same outfit, within the same time. It's not a loud announcement, but it's there for fans willing to connect the dots.

A lot of Marvel fans might see all this and think 'Who cares? Let Tom live!", and that's a fair point. At the same time, to truly understand the level of fandom that Tom Holland has achieved, just take a scroll through his comments thread. Then, go look at what has happened to Nadia Parkes comment threads after just one photo even hinting that she and Holland are together. If you want to save a click, then just trust us when we say: there are a lot of heartbroken teens and stans out there right now.

Tom Holland has been notoriously private about his love life, with rumors long-circulating (but always denied) that he and his Spider-Man: Homecoming/Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Zendaya had some sort of romantic entanglement (to use the parlance of our times), one that was perhaps of an on-again, off-again nature. It's suspected that Holland and Parkes met through mutual friends Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), who just welcomed their first child, a baby daughter named Willa. Ironically, scroll through Parkes' comments reveals a message from new-mom Turner, who seems to have more time on hand for social media right now.

Speaking of time: Tom Holland has the luxury of lounging with his lady right now, but as soon as the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions both subside, Holland will be back to work on a demanding string of films. He has both Marvel and Sony's Spider-Man 3 to film, and before that he has to get back to work finishing the Uncharted video game movie he was filming with Mark Wahlberg when quarantine lockdowns halted production.

