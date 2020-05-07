Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Did a Photoshoot With His Dog and Twitter Is Obsessed

Is there anything more precious than a Marvel star with their dog? The Internet is already obsessed with Chris Evans and his dog Dodger, but this week brought about a brand new appreciation for Chris Hemsworth and his dog Sunny. The two graced the latest cover of GQ Australia, and the photos have taken social media by storm. Hemsworth, who can currently be seen starring in the movie Extraction on Netflix, shared some of the pictures to Instagram yesterday and adorably congratulated Sunny on her first-ever magazine cover.

“Congratulations to my dog for receiving her first GQ cover. She’s usually very private and although a dog of few words and mostly dismissive during the interview I believe that the journalist truly captured her true nature 😜. Thanks to @gqaustralia @matthewbrookesphoto and Jake Millar,” Hemsworth wrote. You can check out some of the photos in his post below:

Unsurprisingly, people on the Internet are loving the pictures of Hemsworth and Sunny. Many people have taken to Twitter to express their appreciation for the dynamic duo. Here are some of the best tweets...