Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Did a Photoshoot With His Dog and Twitter Is Obsessed
Is there anything more precious than a Marvel star with their dog? The Internet is already obsessed with Chris Evans and his dog Dodger, but this week brought about a brand new appreciation for Chris Hemsworth and his dog Sunny. The two graced the latest cover of GQ Australia, and the photos have taken social media by storm. Hemsworth, who can currently be seen starring in the movie Extraction on Netflix, shared some of the pictures to Instagram yesterday and adorably congratulated Sunny on her first-ever magazine cover.
“Congratulations to my dog for receiving her first GQ cover. She’s usually very private and although a dog of few words and mostly dismissive during the interview I believe that the journalist truly captured her true nature 😜. Thanks to @gqaustralia @matthewbrookesphoto and Jake Millar,” Hemsworth wrote. You can check out some of the photos in his post below:
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to my dog for receiving her first GQ cover. She’s usually very private and although a dog of few words and mostly dismissive during the interview I believe that the journalist truly captured her true nature 😜. Thanks to @gqaustralia @matthewbrookesphoto and Jake Millar 🤙🤙
Unsurprisingly, people on the Internet are loving the pictures of Hemsworth and Sunny. Many people have taken to Twitter to express their appreciation for the dynamic duo. Here are some of the best tweets...
Blessing the Timeline
Blessing your timeline with these photos of Chris Hemsworth in GQ Australia with his dog. pic.twitter.com/ADZljiudJQ— Matthew St.Clair (@filmguy619) May 6, 2020
Thank You
GQ Australia did a photo shoot of Chris Hemsworth with his dog, to which I say: thank you. pic.twitter.com/tNsGYZqnaV— Jenna Guillaume⁷ (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2020
Soft
chris hemsworth pointing out that the whole GQ cover was not for him, but for his dog and thats the softest thing i’ve ever seen😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/96FaBfsar8— gab (@tellemthor) May 6, 2020
Congrats, Sunny
congrats to Chris Hemsworth’s dog for getting her first GQ cover
you’re doing amazing, sweetie!
📷Matthew Brookes pic.twitter.com/6Bh0Y39iGV— Laura Kramer (@Laura_Kramer) May 6, 2020
We Weren't Ready
Chris Hemsworth for GQ.
I was not prepared. pic.twitter.com/BQRIhGSDFf— 𝒽. (@thorfirethunder) May 5, 2020
The Only Man
CHRIS HEMSWORTH DID A PHOTOSHOOT WITH HIS DOG UGH THE ONLY MAN EVER I LOVE HIM— bole pean 👾 TS SPOILERS (@JUPITERFL0WERS) May 6, 2020
Doggo > Hemsworth
I value Chris Hemsworth but I can’t lie, I’m here for the dog.— Kimberly Nissen (@KimberlyNissen) May 6, 2020
Appreciation
chris hemsworth with his dog appreciation tweet pic.twitter.com/FKb0RpCj4c— michael (@hemswcrthy) May 6, 2020
All We Need
Jesus Christ.— Isa (@isaguor) May 6, 2020
Chris Hemsworth
And his dog.
That’s the tweet.
🤤🤤🤤🤤 pic.twitter.com/LwQ2yjJGao
Brilliant Idea
0comments
Chris Hemsworth is on the cover of GQ Australia with his dog 😍
Now we need Chris Evans & Dodger! Someone make this happen! 💙 pic.twitter.com/NcjEB8Hrjk— Sílvia (@JustMe_Silvia) May 6, 2020
Earlier this week, it was revealed that Hemsworth's Extraction will be getting a sequel with Joe Russo returning to write it. “The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be,” Russo told Deadline in a new interview. “We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.”
Extraction is now streaming on Netflix.
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.