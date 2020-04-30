The Internet Is Thirsty For Jake Gyllenhaal and His Homemade Sourdough

Jake Gyllenhaal appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week and talked about everything from the handstand shirt challenge to making sourdough. The actor revealed that he had to reach out to Hugh Jackman after the actor didn't reply to his challenge, but that's not the portion of the interview that has the Internet talking. Gyllenhaal gave Colbert a lesson in sourdough and it was beyond adorable. In fact, all of Twitter is now thirsting for Gyllenhaal and his homemade treat.

“Jake Gyllenhaal shows off his rising sourdough bread,” @colbertlateshow tweeted. You can watch the clip in the tweet below:

Recently, Gyllenhaal had some more fun on Instagram when he shared BossLogic's "Bubble Man" poster, which mixed Gyllenhaal's Mysterio look with another one of his characters: Jimmy Livingston from Bubble Boy (2001). While there's no official word yet if Gyllenhaal will be returning to play Mysterio, Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently teased that the Marvel's Spider-Man 3 story is "insane." Previously, Holland confirmed earlier reports that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 will be shooting this summer: "I’m super happy about it. We will be shooting 'Spider-Man 3' in July in Atlanta." Unfortunately, with the threat of COVID-19, the movie has since been pushed back.

Here are some of the best tweet reactions to Gyllenhaal and his tasty-looking sourdough...