The Internet Is Thirsty For Jake Gyllenhaal and His Homemade Sourdough
Jake Gyllenhaal appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week and talked about everything from the handstand shirt challenge to making sourdough. The actor revealed that he had to reach out to Hugh Jackman after the actor didn't reply to his challenge, but that's not the portion of the interview that has the Internet talking. Gyllenhaal gave Colbert a lesson in sourdough and it was beyond adorable. In fact, all of Twitter is now thirsting for Gyllenhaal and his homemade treat.
“Jake Gyllenhaal shows off his rising sourdough bread,” @colbertlateshow tweeted. You can watch the clip in the tweet below:
Jake Gyllenhaal shows off his rising sourdough bread. #LSSC https://t.co/2qZTqKhqvk pic.twitter.com/SnAZF8v9Lv— A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 29, 2020
Recently, Gyllenhaal had some more fun on Instagram when he shared BossLogic's "Bubble Man" poster, which mixed Gyllenhaal's Mysterio look with another one of his characters: Jimmy Livingston from Bubble Boy (2001). While there's no official word yet if Gyllenhaal will be returning to play Mysterio, Spider-Man star Tom Holland recently teased that the Marvel's Spider-Man 3 story is "insane." Previously, Holland confirmed earlier reports that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 will be shooting this summer: "I’m super happy about it. We will be shooting 'Spider-Man 3' in July in Atlanta." Unfortunately, with the threat of COVID-19, the movie has since been pushed back.
Here are some of the best tweet reactions to Gyllenhaal and his tasty-looking sourdough...
Best of the Week
Jake Gyllenhaal being interviewed by Steven Colbert about sourdough is the highlight of my week pic.twitter.com/sZqFxckZaI— Melina (@whitesunshines) April 29, 2020
Jealousy
i wish someone cared for me the way jake gyllenhaal cared for his sourdough— eve (@gyllenhaaall) April 29, 2020
Wishes
Do I wish @colbertlateshow Jake Gyllenhaal read me and his sourdough a bed time story rn? YESS!!!— mikaela 😌 (@morangeuglad) April 29, 2020
Predictable
Why did I just know Jake Gyllenhaal would be a sourdough starter type of quarantine person? On top of accepting challenges from Tom Holland too.— GeekGirlForever (@scifichick25) April 29, 2020
OH MY
jesus. long haired, scruffy, semi-hipster jake gyllenhaal talking about sourdough is extremely my shit.— sara. (@sara__elle) April 29, 2020
oh... my.
Still Recovering
Jake Gyllenhaal bakes sourdough bread?! pic.twitter.com/xGUn3C2VFD— 20pcSpicyNuggets (@deynadottxt) April 30, 2020
Jake Has Layers
I thought I loved Jake Gyllenhaal when he sings Sondheim or beats up on Tom Holland but Jake Gyllenhaal baking sourdough bread is IT!— Maritza Suarez (@Zippy024) April 29, 2020
Trendsetter
My sourdough, which I've now named Jake [Gyllenhaal], did some important work while I was asleep. pic.twitter.com/Jv0LXW0ZaG— Bennett Smith (@Bennett_R_Smith) April 29, 2020
Precious
jake gyllenhaal telling stephen colbert to whisper because he has sourdough bread rising is the most precious thing on the face of the fuckin earth and no one can tell me otherwise— raye (not like star wars) (@rayeislamee) April 29, 2020
Thirsty
listening to jake gyllenhaal talking about making sourdough and singing sondheim is a sexual experience— ((niki)) (@literallyniki) April 29, 2020
"My Type"
my type is long-haired jake gyllenhaal talking VERY passionately about making sourdough starter— scout (@kendallscout) April 29, 2020
