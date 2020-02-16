United States Space Force Is Taking Suggestions to Name Its Members

For the first time since 1947, the United States Armed Forces has introduced a new branch of the military — the United States Space Force. Last December, President Donald Trump signed the United States Space Force Act into law, officially creating the space-faring organization. Quite frankly, it’s been at the forefront of all of our science-fiction-loving minds ever since. The Space Force has been in the limelight since its introduction, largely in part due to the hubbub surrounding the initial fatigues it introduced.

Now, the Space Force is in the news again. This time, the outfit is looking for suggestions on what the soldiers in the specific branch should be called. In a statement released this week, Lt. Gen. DT Thompson — vice commander of the Space Force — revealed the branch is looking for suggestions on what to call its members; right now, the Air Force calls its members “Airmen” while the Army calls its members “Soldiers.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a result, the Space Force is accepting suggestions from Air Force CAC cardholders on what to name the Space Force ranks, names for operational units, and what Space Force members should be called collectively.

“As we continue to forge the Space Force into a lean, agile and forward-looking 21st Century warfighting branch, we want to provide space professionals the opportunity to influence what the members of our new service will be called,” Lt. Gen. Thompson said in the statement. “The decisions we make today will shape the Space Force for decades to come, so we want to ensure those who will serve in the Space Force have a say when it comes to important organizational and cultural identity considerations.”

The statement added, “Officials emphasized several guidelines respondents must consider when submitting ideas. For example, proposals must be gender-neutral, distinctive and should emphasize a future-oriented military force. In addition, submissions cannot violate copyrights, infringe on trademarks or other intellectual property rights, or be proprietary. Any submission falling into those categories will not be considered. Submissions must also be in good taste.”

Do you have any Space Force member name ideas? Think it over and drop your suggestions into the comments below!

Cover photo by Paul Hennessy / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images