New USPS Vehicle Draws Comparisons to Pixar's Cars
The United States Postal Service made headlines on Tuesday, when announcing a long-anticipated contract to replace its current mail-delivery trucks. The contract, which is between the USPS and Oshkosh Defense of Wisconsin, will spawn a mail-delivery truck called the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle. There's already been a lot to talk about with regards to the NGDVs -- but its their unique design that has taken the Internet by storm. In the hours since the first photos of the NGDVs surfaced online, many have marveled at its uniquely-shaped design and proportions, and have drawn a lot of comparisons to the films of Pixar in the process.
USPS undertook a major step toward an investment in its future with a production contract for a next generation delivery vehicle. The vehicle award is part of a 10-year plan to improve customer service, achieve financial stability and better support the postal workforce.— U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) February 23, 2021
From comparing the car to one of the more oddly-proportioned automobile characters in Pixar's Cars, to drawing comparisons to their other vehicles in films like Toy Story and The Incredibles, fans have definitely had a lot of opinions on the car's unique aesthetic. Here are just a few of those responses.
It looks like Pixar made it and I love it https://t.co/XTb4wwRGH9— Bao (@baobhanshit) February 23, 2021
Pixar are apparently making USPS trucks while people can’t go to movie theaters. https://t.co/V7KwuQcnia— Andrew Hickey 🤯 (@andrewmhickey) February 24, 2021
Now I wanna see a #PizzaPlanet one irl too! @Pixar #pixar 😊 https://t.co/yqghnckFQM— David Zavala (@DavidMZavala) February 24, 2021
This is based on the popemobile, you can't change my mind https://t.co/FIU2QIucY0— abyssunflower (@abyssunflower) February 23, 2021
Gonna be out here like https://t.co/PnxEteudQb pic.twitter.com/FYNVpYp6hx— J Dres™ 🧸⃤ 🤯⃤ 🥺⃤ 🥶⃤🧠⃤ (@JDres15) February 24, 2021
love it bc it looks like donald duck https://t.co/gGNPOQMOHc— bill quailahan (@millsapsucker) February 23, 2021
Damn they made the lego truck real https://t.co/k3hENu3L1x— opsRunner1350 (@RunDaOps) February 23, 2021
I want life to feel like a Pixar movie when I go grab the mail so please let’s push for this ☺️ https://t.co/E4TPmwIPiH— ALEXANDER (@andresmishka) February 24, 2021
Everyone is making #Pixar jokes but that’s a huge windshield. #USPS https://t.co/gjmyAG3KSU— Oskorei (@oskorei8) February 24, 2021
now it's suitable for a pixar film pic.twitter.com/eFD1IMVGdK— corvid whisperer (@jimothy63) February 24, 2021