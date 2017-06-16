New USPS Vehicle Draws Comparisons to Pixar's Cars

The United States Postal Service made headlines on Tuesday, when announcing a long-anticipated contract to replace its current mail-delivery trucks. The contract, which is between the USPS and Oshkosh Defense of Wisconsin, will spawn a mail-delivery truck called the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle. There's already been a lot to talk about with regards to the NGDVs -- but its their unique design that has taken the Internet by storm. In the hours since the first photos of the NGDVs surfaced online, many have marveled at its uniquely-shaped design and proportions, and have drawn a lot of comparisons to the films of Pixar in the process.

USPS undertook a major step toward an investment in its future with a production contract for a next generation delivery vehicle. The vehicle award is part of a 10-year plan to improve customer service, achieve financial stability and better support the postal workforce. — U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) February 23, 2021

From comparing the car to one of the more oddly-proportioned automobile characters in Pixar's Cars, to drawing comparisons to their other vehicles in films like Toy Story and The Incredibles, fans have definitely had a lot of opinions on the car's unique aesthetic. Here are just a few of those responses.