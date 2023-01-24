Valentine's Day-Inspired Pop-Tarts Bites Are Back

With January rapidly coming to an end, love is in the air — and in the snack aisle. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Pop-Tarts has brought back their limited-edition Frosted Sweet Swirl Cupcake Pop-Tarts Bites, packaged in Valentine's Day pouches ready to be personalized for sweet messages for your sweetie. The treats are on sale at grocery stores nationwide now.

According to Kellogg's, the bite size Frosted Sweet Swirl Cupcake Pop-Tarts Bites have the flavor of confetti cake plus pink icing and red crunchlets for a festive treat. They come in a 28-count size package — perfect for sharing — and feature punch-out cards on the back of the box that are perfect for school parties and for sharing with friends. They have a suggested retail price of $11.49 for the 28-count box.

Pop-Tarts also aren't the only treats rolling out their Valentine's Day sweets. Hostess recently announced their Valentine's lineup as well. This year, the brand is featuring treats that lean into strawberry flavor for the season. There's the Hostess Frosted Strawberry Donettes, grab and go strawberry flavored mini donuts that make for a tasty breakfast bite. They're covered in a decadent chocolate coating so they're just a little special as well. Then there's Hostess Strawberry Cheesecake Baby Bundts. The treats are described as delightful mini bundt cakes that are made of fluffy strawberry cake — made with real strawberries — and topped with a tangy cheesecake drizzle. They are also packaged with a section for personalization so you can share them with your Valentine.

Lastly, there is the Heart-shaped Hostess Valentine Ding Dongs, a unique take on a favorite that also features festive sprinkles and packaging with a place for personalization for your Valentine. All three treats are available at grocery retailers nationwide and on major retailer websites.

