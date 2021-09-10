New Walt Disney World Ride Shuts Down Due to Crash

A “minor ride vehicle collision” caused longer-than-expected wait times for a new attraction in testing at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to WDW News Today, the Epcot dark ride Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure suffered a brief shutdown after what the site describes as a “minor” accident involving two ride vehicles. The ride, operating since August 20 as a soft open before its grand opening in October, is inspired by Disney-Pixar’s Ratatouille and is part of the newly expanded France pavilion inside EPCOT opening on October 1.

According to WDW News Today, a rider witnessed one of the “ratmobiles” bumping into the car in front of it with an audible thud. Guests could exit the ride vehicles and some queued to board waited “more than 45 minutes” for the ride to resume, WDWNT reports.

A previous preview rider reported their vehicle stalling for nearly a minute in front of a screen depicting a 3D animated sequence inspired by the Pixar movie, where rats pry open a wine cork bottle, sending the ride vehicles flying in reverse.

So, during our preview of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure today, our rat stalled right here.



I know it is a scene that should last maybe 5-7 seconds, but it was the most stressful minute of my life….recently.



Never knew when they cork would fly at us. pic.twitter.com/VgxE1ROiiF — Doctor Disney (@Doctor_Disney) September 4, 2021

In Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, the “family-friendly attraction will invite you to shrink down to the scale of a rat for a culinary adventure with Chef Remy,” reads a description from Disney Parks of the “4D culinary adventure.” Guests of all ages and any height can ride the attraction that will open with a virtual queue on October 1.



According to a Disney press release:

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure invites guests into the flavorful world of Disney and Pixar’s Academy Award®-winning “Ratatouille,” where they will feel as if they shrink to the size of Chef Remy and scurry through Gusteau’s famous restaurant. Guests will find Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in a newly expanded area of the park’s France pavilion, where the real is made fantastic in a reimagining of Paris inspired by the film.



Also debuting Oct. 1 in this section of the pavilion will be a delicious new restaurant, La Crêperie de Paris, offering both table- and quick-service options. The menu will feature sweet crepes, savory buckwheat galettes (naturally gluten friendly) and authentic French hard cider. The attraction, restaurant and pavilion expansion are all part of the historic transformation of EPCOT currently underway, bringing a breadth of new experiences to the park in a celebration of curiosity, discovery and the magic of possibility.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure opens October 1 as part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” marking the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World.