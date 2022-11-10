Walt Disney World Offers Tropical Storm Nicole Update

Walt Disney World Resort updated fans on the park's status as people debate a trip down to Florida this weekend. Tropical Storm Nicole lingers on the periphery, and could complicate travel and some of the ride operations if it reached the Orlando site. However, Disney says that the storm hasn't caused any power outages or scattered debris around Walt Disney World. So, things roll onward, but fans should keep an eye on the Disney Parks social media pages for updates as we head towards the weekend. Because the weather is unpredictable, and you don't want to make the trek down and be faced with rescheduling or even worse getting stuck down there for multiple days with no way to return home. Read the Disney Parks statement in full down below.

They wrote, "As we continue closely monitoring Tropical Storm Nicole, the safety of our cast members and guests remains our most important priority and guides our decision-making. Cast Member crews have safely assessed the impact of the tropical storm this morning, which has left minimal debris in the area and caused no power outages on Walt Disney World Resort property."

Walt Disney World Resort Update on Tropical Storm Nicole – For the latest information, visit: https://t.co/9Z6IFbnCwS pic.twitter.com/amvIORg9ui — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 10, 2022

"We are moving forward with our planned phased reopening of Walt Disney World Resort theme parks and Disney Springs beginning at noon today," the statement continued. "You can find the latest information about temporary closures, reopening times and other impacts on DisneyWorld.com/Weather."

What Is this Phased Reopening Going To Look Like?

Well, Walt Disney World Resort is planning on having a phased reopening today around Noon eastern time. Operating hours will depend on the current predictions as it relates to the weather. Here's a handy guide for anyone curious.

Magic Kingdom Park: Noon to 6:00 PM (Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is scheduled for 7:00 PM to midnight.)

EPCOT: 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park: 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Disney's Hollywood Studios: 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM (Fantasmic! will not be presented on Thursday, November 10.)

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park will remain closed Thursday, November 10. (Disney's Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed.)

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will remain closed Thursday, November 10.

Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will reopen Thursday, November 10, following an assessment of storm impacts.

Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will reopen for Guests checking in Thursday, November 10.

All other Walt Disney World Resort hotels remain open to Guests.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage scheduled to begin Thursday, November 10 will be cancelled. We are contacting Guests with reservations.

Disney would also continue to lay out the plans for people looking to make the trip. "Transportation to theme parks will begin 30 minutes prior to the scheduled park reopening time.Reservations for bookable experiences within the theme parks will resume at the scheduled park reopening time. Multi-day theme park tickets with unused days and a validity window impacted by Tropical Storm Nicole have been extended to allow use of the remaining unused ticket days through September 30, 2023. In order to enter a park, both a park reservation and valid ticket for the same park on the same date are required."

Were you planning on making a visit this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!