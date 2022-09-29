Walt Disney World to Resume Theme Park Operations in Phased Approach Starting Friday

Walt Disney World just posted a new update on their approach to Hurricane Ian. As the tropical storm continues to head through Florida, the company opted to close it's doors through Friday in a show of abundant caution. Now, it seems as though things might not be as severe as forcasted, which means there's a chance the park could be open to Guests this weekend. Disney isn't promising anything, but they are evaluating options at this time. Other theme parks have already felt the effects of Hurricane Ian. Over at Universal Studios, a ride has been damaged by the storm. Nothing has reportedly been harmed by the wind and the rain over at Walt Disney World, so maybe the show will go on. Check out their prepared statement for yourself down below.

"We are seeing the impacts of Hurricane Ian across Florida and are thinking of our neighbors in Central Florida and across the state. We will share more information about our plan to support relief efforts for our Florida neighbors soon. We thank our first responders and community leaders for their courageous efforts in preparing for and managing the storm's impact. To our cast members in Florida and in South Carolin, thank you for selflessly taking care of our guests."

Walt Disney World Resort Update on Hurricane Ian – For the latest information, visit: https://t.co/exDzqxeeEG pic.twitter.com/oaO2J9bmfl — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 29, 2022

"We continue to closely monitor weather conditions as we assess the impact of Hurricane Ian on our property. While theme parks and many operating areas remain closed to guests today, we anticipate weather conditions to improve this evening. Walt Disney World Resort will resume theme park and Disney Springs operations in a phased approach starting on Friday, Sept. 30. Operating hours will be updated later today on DisneyWorld.com/Weather."

Yesterday, the park said this on social media: "Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to the weather. We are contacting Guests with current and upcoming reservations."

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages departing Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 29 have been canceled due to the potential impact on the guest experience," the company added. "Guests with reservations for these dates are asked to please call 407-939-5209 for help with modifying their plans."

Do you think the park should be open? Let us know down in the comments!