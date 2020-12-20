Watch Chris Evans Get His Brother Scott Evans Back in Epic Scare War

✖

The Evans Brothers are at it again! Earlier today, we shared Scott Evans' Instagram Story, which showed him scaring his older brother, Chris Evans, as the actor came home from taking Dodger the Dog for a walk. Apparently, the two are currently engaged in a holiday scare war that is bringing a whole lot of joy to fans. Well, it did not take long for Chris to get Scott back. The Captain America star took to his own Instagram Stories to post his latest victory against his brother.

"Don't start none. Won't be none," Chris wrote. "Wow my laugh sounds like sandpaper... I had just woken up," he added. You can check out the video, which was shared by a fan on Twitter, below:

And that’s how Chris Evans got back at Scott Evans 😂😂 I am living for this and also Mr. Evans you have an amazing laugh pic.twitter.com/uavxT0wkoE — Fanfic Nerd✍🏻 (@carpediemm_18) December 20, 2020

The brothers have spent a lot of time together this year thanks to the quarantine and previously told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that they've been acting like kids again. They also played the "Couple Challenge" together, which was beyond adorable. You can watch the full video here.

Chris Evans has some exciting projects in the works! He will soon begin filming the upcoming spy thriller, The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. The film is based on Mark Greaney's book of the same name and was written by Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo. Gosling stars in the film as a freelance assassin and former CIA operative, Court Gentry, who is hunted around the globe by former ally Lloyd Hansen (Evans). The film is set to begin production next month.

It was also recently announced that Evans will star in Pixar's upcoming Toy Story spin-off film titled Lightyear. At first, fans thought this would be a standalone movie about the toy Buzz Lightyear, who was featured in every Toy Story film and voiced by Tim Allen. However, it's actually about the man Buzz is based on in the Toy Story universe.

As for Scott, the actor was seen earlier this year in the Emmy-nominated Insecure. He was also seen recently on Into the Dark and had an arc on the Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie.

Please keep the fun content coming this holiday season, Scott and Chris!