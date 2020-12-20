Watch Scott Evans Scare Chris Evans in Hilarious Video Featuring Dodger the Dog

✖

We love a good sibling dynamic and Chris Evans and Scott Evans are one of our favorite duos. The brothers have spent a lot of time in the pandemic together and we've seen plenty of fun content ranging from throwback photos to them doing the "Couples Challenge" on The Tonight Show. Lately, Scott has been a real stinker, scaring his older brother whenever he gets the chance. The younger Evans took to his Instagram stories to share his latest victory. The video is extra special because it features our favorite celebrity pup, Dodger Evans.

"I got him again. And captured a little private conversation with Dodger. 'You goof,'" Scott wrote. The video features Chris walking up to the front door, adorably talking to his dog before Scott gives him a good scare. You can watch the video in a fan’s tweet below:

Scott Evans-2 and Chris Evans-1!

I just love this little scare game between Evans brothers!!! 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/WeNfksdhD8 — ✨Fabulous!✨ (@MsAartByHeart) December 20, 2020

Earlier this year, the brothers revealed to Jimmy Fallon that they were having a lot of fun together in the quarantine and acting like kids again. They've were super into games for a while, so during the "Couples Challenge," Fallon told the men to close their eyes before asking them a question and whoever the answer pertained to, each brother had to either point to themselves or the other. The first round of questions range from "Who spends more time on Instagram?" (Scott) to "Who has more Neil Diamond vibes?" (Chris) and the brothers came out five for five. The second round featured questions like "Who got in more trouble in school?" (Chris) to "Who's gone the longest without showering during quarantine?" (Scott) and this time they only missed one. You can watch the full video here.

Chris Evans has some exciting projects in the works! He will soon begin filming the upcoming spy thriller, The Gray Man, alongside Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas. The film is based on Mark Greaney's book of the same name and was written by Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo.

It was also recently announced that Evans will star in Pixar's upcoming Toy Story spin-off film titled Lightyear. At first, fans thought this would be a standalone movie about the toy Buzz Lightyear, who was featured in every Toy Story film and voiced by Tim Allen. However, it's actually about the man Buzz is based on in the Toy Story universe.

Happy Holidays to the Evans Brothers (and Dodger)!