Weird Al Fans Celebrate Grammy Winner on 62nd Birthday

Celebrated musician and actor “Weird Al” Yankovic turned 62 today and fans of the iconic parody singer, song-writer quickly took to social media to celebrate the occasion. Born on this day in 1959, Yankovic has been achieved cult status in the 1970s with his early song parodies which would go on to become the staple of his decades-long career. Early hits from Yankovicincluded “I Love Rocky Road,” a parody of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” but his 1984 single “Eat It,” a parody of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It,” complete with a full music video recreation, really put him on the map. His most popular song to date however is the 50 Cent parody “White & Nerdy,” his only Platinum single.

Though Yankovic has managed to garner a vocal and friendly fanbase over the years, releasing some fourteen studio albums that have netted you five Grammy Awards, but frankly the birthday wishes today all started when none other than Mark Hamill. The Star Wars star tweeted in celebration of Yankovic earlier today, writing: “SHOUT OUT to Alfred Matthew “Weird Al” Yankovic for no particular reason other than his more than 150 parodies & original songs, singlehandedly reviving the importance of the accordion in pop-music & 4 decades of inspired lunacy.”

You can find a collection of other Weird Al fans paying tribute to him below.

(Cover Photo by Erik Voake/Getty Images for Adult Swim)

