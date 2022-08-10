Wendy's to Introduce French Toast Sticks to Breakfast Menu

Wendy's is adding another classic staple to its ever-growing breakfast menu. Beginning August 15th, the chain will add French Toast Sticks to its restaurants nationwide. As a part of the chain's "back-to-school" initiative, the latest addition should be available at most locations beginning on Monday.

"Our Homestyle French Toast Sticks strike a perfect note of nostalgia and bring even more morning flavor to our menu – this time with something sweet," Wendy's chief marketer Carl Loredo said in a press release. "From day one, we launched our breakfast offering to save fans from the boring and bland morning options that exist at some of our competitors, and we've done just that. Wendy's all-new Homestyle French Toast Sticks give our fans a better breakfast worthy of their first meal of the day."

The French Toast Sticks will be available by themselves—with or without a side of syrup—in four-piece and six-piece packs. A meal option will also be available, which includes your desired size of french toast plus a side of seasoned potatoes and a drink.

"We are always looking at new ways to deliver high-quality, craveable and affordable breakfast offerings," culinary innovation VP John Li added. "The Homestyle French Toast Sticks play into sweetness – a space we've mastered– to balance out our savory morning flavors. The piping hot pillowy French Toast Sticks and golden syrup dip are the perfect way to take your breakfast game to the next level."

While the option will be available to purchase in store, Wendy's suggests to order through its mobile app for increased rewards benefits.