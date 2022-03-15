White Castle Launches New Slider-Inspired Sneaker With Puma

Fans of White Castle can now show their love of the chain’s iconic sliders with a new pair of kicks. The beloved burger chain has teamed up with Puma to release the new Puma x White Castle RS-X, a limited-edition sneaker inspired by the chain’s sliders. The new sneakers feature a color palette of brown, orange, and tan to reflect the colors of White Castle’s Cheese Sliders, but there are lots of small details that serve as nods to the brand as well as its history.

The new sneakers feature a heritage White Castle logo along with the words “What You Crave” on the shoe’s tongue and the inner footbed features a grilled onion pattern. There is also a “5¢” printed near the top lace eyelet in a nod to the original price of a White Castle burger when they first debuted back in 1921. The sneakers feature other details as well, but fans will have to get them for themselves to discover them all. Fortunately for fans, getting the limited-edition sneakers is fairly easy. the Puma x White Castle RS-X sneakers are available on the Puma website now as well as at Champs Sports and Foot Locker. The shoes come in two varieties, men’s sizes for a suggested retail of $120 and kid’s sizes for a suggested retail of $95.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This latest collaboration with Puma is actually the second for White Castle. The chain partnered with Puma in June 2021 to release a limited collection for White Castle’s 100th birthday celebration. That collaboration included a blue and white colorway for those slider-inspired shoes as well as a full merch line that included t-shirts, hoodies, and more. This time around the only items available are the new sneakers.

White Castle isn’t the only fan favorite food brand to partner with a major shoe brand for a limited-edition sneaker recently. Earlier this month, Fruity Pebbles teamed up with Nike for the release of the Nike LeBron James 19 Low Magic Fruity Pebbles shoe. That show is a colorful pair of sneakers that features actual photography of the new Magic Fruity Pebbles red and yellow cereal flakes and also features Photochromic DCS Technology so that the shoe’s airbag transitions from completely clear to purple in UV light.

The new Puma x White Castle RS-X sneakers are available now.

Will you be checking out the slider-inspired sneakers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!