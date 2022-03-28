Jaden Smith Reacts to Dad Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock

Jaden Smith has a pretty straightforward and clear take on his dad Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars: “And That’s How We Do It”. Jaden posted his reaction to Twitter not long after the incident between Smith and Rock went down onstage, and needless to say, it provoked a big reaction. Words from the Smith child immediately caught the social media spotlight; at the time of writing this, Jaden’s post is soaring towards a million likes and over 140K retweets – that said, the post has also sparked over 20K comments in response – not all of them supportive:

The sped-up version of the slap is both funnier and worse.

That’s How We Do It

And That’s How We Do It — Jaden (@jaden) March 28, 2022

Apparently, this is all part of Smith Family policy.

What Chris Saw

POV: you are chris rock pic.twitter.com/Bsjbt9zzCt — EXP (@expbih_) March 28, 2022

So many .gifs over this.

Your Dad Should Apologize

You assault comedians for telling bad lazy jokes on live television? What kind of example is violence? That outburst by Will was embarrassing. Your Dad should apologize, not be celebrated. pic.twitter.com/h7fAefC6O6 — Andy Signore (@andysignore) March 28, 2022

Internet pundit Andy Signore mustered a lot of support for his post, denouncing both Jaden and Will Smith’s behavior.

Remember the Good Times

Try to remember that Black Hollywood is a small circle, and most of it is friendly.

Everybody Hates Chris

I couldn't help but do this: pic.twitter.com/92DmdtSxpM — Everson (@everson_777) March 28, 2022

This incident may single-handedly revive Rock’s 2005 biopic series.

SpongeChris RockPants

It’s never good when SpongeBob memes sync with real life.

The Drake Song

Got me hitting on you like Will at the Oscars

Like two young lovers kissing by the lockers — NK DOOM (@MrRapadelic) March 28, 2022

One of the most fun trends right now is imaging what kind of song lyrics Drake is going to make out of all this.

He Is Vengeance

Somehow The Batman has gotten sucked into all this mess…

Wrong Guy

But your pops won't slide on August🧐 — WiDion (@Jidion6) March 28, 2022

I know that ain't who I think it is pic.twitter.com/HEJb92mdXP — Savvy Seedørf (@seedorfabass) March 28, 2022

Jaden is getting a LOT of feedback about the man Will may have really wanted to slap…

It Was All A Bit

A lot of viewers still can’t accept that this was all real. They insist that it’s all one long joke being played on us all. If so, there’s only one culprit that could be behind it…

We Are All Kidman

Nicole Kidman felt the vibe pic.twitter.com/wFD9E9gTII — Gabriel (@shoujosufferer) March 28, 2022

A meme was born last night.