Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody Full Cast Revealed, Including Actors From Gene Wilder Movie

It has only been about a month since the premiere date was announced, but already, Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody has a complete cast in place. Richard Kraft of Kraft-Engel Productions and Director Andy Fickman (Heathers: The Musical) revealed a talented and cameo-filled cast for the highly anticipated Edinburgh Fringe Festival staged reading of Willy’s Candy Spectacular, with two actors from the 1971 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory film set to narrate the play for about a week each.

Per a statement from the producers, Julie Dawn Cole (Veruca Salt), was “lured out of retirement” to narrate from August 9th to 18th, and Paris Themmen (Mike Teevee), will step in from August 19th to 26th. Joining them is Kirsty Paterson, the original Glasgow Chocolate Experience disaster cast member the internet named Sad Oompa Loompa.

The ensemble is rounded out by Shelley Regner (Pitch Perfect series), Eric Petersen ( School of Rock The Musical, Shrek: The Musical), Nicole Greenwood (In Plain Sight), Wilkie Ferguson (Broadway’s Motown: The Musical), Cassandra Parker (Cabaret), Monica Evans (Singer/Songwriter), and Chris Villain (Freakshow).

Kraft is also teasing that there might even be a few unannounced, surprise guests in store. Mark your calendars for performances from August 9th to 26th at the Edinburgh Pleasance Dome. You can get your tickets now here if you’re planning to be in Scotland.

The book for the musical will be written by Richard Kraft and Andy Fickman. Kraft and Fickman share a mutual love of musicals, obscure show biz references and Gene Wilder. This is their first collaboration.

“If you announce it, they will come,” joked Kraft. “It was only in March that I came up with the notion for a stage musical. I had a press release before I had a show. Then a great team of top songwriters wrote our score of sixteen tunes. Next, the perfect director, Andy Fickman, signed on. And now our dream cast has assembled to premiere this crazy idea at the Edinburgh Fringe Fest. Even in my purest imagination, I couldn’t have seen this all coming together so beautifully and so fast. It is simply scrumdiddlyumptious.”

Andy Fickman adds, “I feel like Willy Wonka himself standing at the gates to the factory with this remarkable cast all arriving with their Golden Tickets ready to perform. Working with this glorious cast in this dreamy musical is already a joy, but to add the original Veruca Salt and Mike Teevee to the mix—my head is having an explosion of sweet treats!

Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody features the songwriting genius of Riki Lindhome, Daniel Mertzlufft, Doug Rockwell & Tova Litvin, Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner, Megan Cavallari, Kate Miccuci, Jennifer Lucy Cook & Richard Kraft! For more information on Willy’s Candy Spectacular: A Musical Parody, visit willyscandyspectacular.com