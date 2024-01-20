Wisconsin Cheese Wants to Make Cheese Dreams Reality for National Cheese Lover's Day

If you're a cheese fan — a turophile, if you will — today, Saturday, January 20th is your day as it is National Cheese Lover's day and now, Wisconsin Cheese is celebrating the love of cheese by making cheese dreams come true. Wisconsin Cheese has launched the Wisconsin Cheese Dreams Contest in time for the holiday. The contest will run from 8 am CT January 20th until 11:59 pm CT on February 14th and will see two grand prize winners get to live out their cheese fantasies while 100 randomly selected entrants will receive a dreamy Wisconsin Cheese box.

"We're so fortunate to be surrounded by the deeply rooted cheese culture in Wisconsin — artisan cheesemaking established before Wisconsin became a state, the only Master Cheesemaker program (Ph.D. in cheese) outside of Switzerland, chefs honoring artisanal cheeses in featured dishes, and it doesn't stop there," Suzanne Fanning, CMO at Wisconsin Cheese said. "Wisconsin dreams in cheese and if you are as obsessed with cheese as we are, we want to hear from you."

To enter and potentially see your cheesiest dreams become reality, here's what you need to do. Fans need to upload a 15-45 second video post to Instagram feed or reels highlighting your cheese dream, tagging @wisconsincheese and using #wisconsincheesedream or by going to www.wisconsincheese.com/dreams and uploading a 15-45 second video and written description of your dream. Video entries should answer one or both of the following questions — and don't worry, they've offered some examples! You can check it out below.

What is a Wisconsin Cheese experience you have always wanted to have but never thought would be possible?

• Interested in receiving a personal wheel of award-winning parmesan to prepare the ultimate pasta dinner? Wisconsin is the only place outside of Switzerland with a Master Cheesemaker program — how about traveling to Wisconsin and making cheese alongside one of the Greats? What about spending a night in a cheese cave?

How can Wisconsin Cheese plus up your happiest moment of 2024?

• For cheese lovers getting married, how about a cheese wedding cake and a beautiful cheese display? Imagine an entire cheese grazing table for your next party, no matter the size! For dreamers waiting to ensure their cheese drawer is always stocked for special moments, how about a year's supply of Wisconsin Cheese? What about a reunion with a seven-course cheese dinner prepared by a James Beard-nominated chef?

Arby's Is Also Celebrating National Cheese Lover's Day

Wisconsin Cheese isn't the only one celebrating National Cheese Lover's day. Arby's also celebrated the holiday by offering limited edition Keys to the Cheese keychains for $2. The keychains "unlock" free Cheddar Sauce cups for the rest of the year for the bearer.

"Arby's is starting the year with a great value on these craveable cheesy menu items that our guests won't want to miss," Ellen Rose, Arby's Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. "Our Keys to the Cheese add a fun creative take to the offering as well — whether you're a cheese aficionado or a newly minted cheese lover, Arby's Cheddar Sauce cups pair so well with our iconic sandwiches and curly fries and are sure to elevate your meal and satisfy your cravings."

Will you be trying to make your cheese dreams come true by entering Wisconsin Cheese's contest? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!