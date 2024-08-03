Zac Efron Hospitalized After Swimming Accident in Spain

Zac Efron has been hospitalized after a swimming accident abroad. Saturday, representatives of The Iron Claw star confirmed he was taken to a Spanish hospital after suffering an injury while swimming. TMZ first reported the news, sourcing Efron’s team directly. According to the initial report, there was an incident or accident in a pool Efron was swimming in while vacationing in Ibiza. Two workers at the villa the pool was located in then had to pull Efron from the water before he was then transported to the hospital.

It’s reported Efron has already been discharged from the hospital, having spent Friday night admitted as a “precautionary measure.” No further details regarding the incident or what caused it is available as of this writing.

What’s Zac Efron’s next movie?

Efron most recently appeared in Netflix’s A Family Affair, a rom-com where he stars opposite Nicole Kidman. For the picture, filmmakers put Efron through the wringer by making him do a fake Hot Ones interview.

“That sequence was a long time in the making,” director Richard LaGravenese told TheWrap. “I mean, getting it just right and getting the different pieces. And we wanted it to be most of the most current form of Zac. So some things we staged, like his date, but a lot of the ones, really, was just sort of a rhythm thing that went with the music, and we just needed to show that he was a global star.”

“We had originally shot a full episode of the Hot Ones, which I’m sorry we don’t get to show, which was a full interview that Sean and and Zac did together that was filled with a lot of funny improvs and things like that,” LaGravenese added. “But it was too time-consuming and we couldn’t put the whole thing in there. But that was part of what the opening was going to be.”