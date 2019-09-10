It’s September. That means kids are back in school, people are starting to look forward to cooler weather, and Halloween everything is making its way back into stores and that means candy, lots and lots of candy. Last month, we reported that Mars, the makers of Skittles, were bringing Zombie Skittles to both “trick” and “treat” people and now, they are officially here.

According to Chewboom, Zombie Skittles are now available at Walmart stores nationwide, going for $2.28 per 10.72-oz Fun Size Bag. The candy is also available in a Share Size for around $1.89 and a Lay Down Bag Size for around $2.49, though it’s not clear if those sizes are also available at Walmart.

Per the previously-released press release from Mars, each pack of Zombie Skittles features a mix of five fruity flavors: Petrifying Citrus Punch, Mummified Melon, Boogeyman Blackberry, Chilling Black Cherry, and Blood Red Berry. Mixed into those tasty flavors, though, is the repulsive rotten zombie piece. Hidden beneath the candy shell of select pieces in the pack is the rotten zombie flavor that will only reveal itself once you start to chew. That’s right, it will come disguised as a delicious flavor only for things to take a rotten turn.

“Our fans love Skittles not just for its delicious fruity flavors, but for the irreverence and sense of humor for which the brand is known,” said Rebecca Duke, Skittles Senior Brand Manager, Mars Wrigley U.S. “This Halloween, we wanted to give our fans the ultimate rotten twist on the candy they know and love, challenging them to test their bravery over a bag of Zombie Skittles.”

As part of the launch of Zombie Skittles, fans are encouraged to take part in the #DareTheRainbow Challenge. Those brave enough to give Zombie Skittles a try are invited to gather a group of friends, record the experience of trying and ultimately tasting the hidden zombie flavor and share on Instagram with the #DareTheRainbow hashtag as well as tagging @skittles.

What do you think? Are you going to give these Zombie Skittles a try and take your chances with the rotten flavor or will you be sticking to more traditional Halloween candy this fall? Let us know in the comments below and if you do happen to try Zombie Skittles, let us know that as well. You can also hit me up on Twitter @lifeinpolaroid to talk all things candy and more!