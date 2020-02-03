The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Super Bowl Spot Debuts Falcon's New Costume

Marvel fans are still shaking after the Super Bowl trailer for all the different offerings on Disney+. The show that might have gotten people at home the most gassed up was The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Everyone got a look at Falcon’s brand new suit for the series. It looks a lot like the concept photos that have been floating around on the Internet. It feels like there are some more surprises to come for everyone sitting at home waiting for the Disney+ series. The trailer opened on a showed Sam Wilson pulling the shield from a tree and giving it a throw. People on Twitter were saying that they literally ended up screaming at their televisions when that scene flashed across.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier features the heavily-anticipated return of Helmut Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and Sharon Carter/Agent 13 (Emily VanCamp). Wyatt Russell also steps into the spotlight as John Walker or as comic fans might know him, U.S.Agent. It looks like he may be a government-sanctioned version of Captain America from a later moment of the trailer.

Sebastian Stan sounded absolutely amped about the project when he was at a convention appearance last year.

FALCON’s NEW SUIT 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/yIXUnJwtaq — TASK the Naker With Attitude (@UpToTASK) February 3, 2020

"I’m so excited about it," the actor told the crowd. "It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, comedy, you know there’s going to be comedy. I feel like you’re going to be happy. I think you’re going to be very happy. And there’s some crazy stuff, like stuff you don’t see coming from anywhere.”

Check out a synopsis down below:

Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set for release later this fall.

